Meghalaya spinner emulates Anil Kumble’s historic feat, takes 10 wickets in an innings

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:00 IST

It was 20 years ago when Indian spinner Anil Kumble stunned the world as he went on to become only the 2nd bowler in history after England’s Jim Laker to take 10 wickets in an innings in an international Test match. Kumble achieved the rare feat in the 2nd Test against pakistan at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi, as he helped his side to a win by 212 runs. On Wednesday, off-spinner Nirdesh Baisoya emulated Kohli’s feat when he picked up 10 wickets for Meghalaya against Nagaland in the first innings of a U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match.

Baisoya, who is originally from Meerut and plays for Meghalaya as a guest player, returned stunning figures of 10/51 in 21 overs with 10 maidens as he sent Nagaland packing for just 113 on Day 1.

“It’s yet to sink in. I was not born when Anil Kumble picked up 10 wickets, but I heard a lot about it. I always wanted to do something like that, never thought it would happen so early in my life. I just spoke to my parents and they became emotional as well,” the bowler told news agency IANS in an interview.

“I had picked six wickets by the first session. That is when I started to believe that I can go for all 10. My teammates backed me a lot. There was turn on the pitch since morning and the overhead conditions also helped,” he added.

This is Baisoya’s second season in the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy and he already has 27 wickets in his bag from four matches. Last time, he had snared 33 wickets from six matches.

“It was a dream come true for me and I never expected this. I have to keep working hard as I have a long way to go,” the 15-year-old said. “I want to make my family, sisters, brothers and parents proud,” he added.

Baisoya has been in great form with the ball this season and snared 9/36 for Meghalaya across two innings as they defeated Mizoram by an innings and 22 runs in their U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy plate group match in Golaghat on November 1.

