News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt may plan scheme for welfare, jobs of migrants and all the latest news

Updated: May 30, 2020 08:59 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Govt may plan scheme for welfare, jobs of migrants

The Narendra Modi government may consider an ambitious, targeted programme to ensure welfare and jobs for millions of migrants who have returned home during the Covid19 pandemic. Read more.

Meant to eradicate locusts, pesticides affect soil, crops

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations said on Friday that it may declare the locust invasion a plague if it takes a turn for the worse after breeding by the voracious, crop-crunching insects in India, Pakistan and West Africa. Read more.

Centre may announce 2nd stimulus to increase demand after lockdown is lifted

The government may unveil another stimulus package of fiscal, monetary and policy measures to boost demand in the economy after the nationwide lockdown imposed for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic is completely lifted, three officials familiar with the development said on Friday. Read more.

Potterheads, take note: Alia Bhatt joins Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne on Wizarding World to read Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone

The words from J.K. Rowling’s magical world have magicked their way into our hearts and how! The 7-part Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling’s most famous work to date, has been touted to be a children’s books. Read more.

Radhika Madan describes taking a flight during Covid-19 times: ‘It was like a scene out of an apocalyptic film’

Actor Radhika Madan, who flew to New Delhi from Mumbai during the coronavirus pandemic, has described the experience as “a scene out of an apocalyptic film.” Read more.

How to use Google’s AR tool Sodar for social distancing

Google and Apple are working on a contact tracing tool but in the meanwhile Google has found a way to help you practice social distancing and adjust to what just might become the ‘new normal’. Google’s AR-based tool Sodar is what you need to try out. Read more.

Watch: Back India’s call for reform of WHO: Italian Minister | WorldView

Italy wants an independent inquiry into the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic in China and backs India’s calls for reform of multilateral bodies such as WHO, Italy’s minister for European Affairs Vincenzo Amendola tells WorldView in an interview over Skype. Watch video.