News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt steps in to address shortage of personal protective gear amid coronavirus pandemic and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times:

india

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 09:21 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

Coronavirus: India faces shortage of personal protective gear, Centre steps in

As the Covid-19 pandemic spreads, India is staring at an acute shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) like hazmat suits and N95 masks.

A first in 18 years: All of Delhi Metro to remain shut Sunday

The entire Delhi Metro network will remain shut the whole of Sunday in the wake of the ‘Janta Curfew’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Taiwan says WHO ignored December warning on Coronavirus’s person-to-person transmission

Taiwan has said the World Health Organization (WHO) ignored an alert it shared with the international health agency in December about person-to-person transmission of the new virus in China.

Happy birthday Rani Mukerji: These 5 statements prove she is the real ‘Mardaani’ of Bollywood

Whether it is the foul-mouthed Meera Gaity in No One Killed Jessica or the fierce Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani and Mardaani 2, the characters played by Rani Mukerji on the big screen are far from damsels in distress.

World Poetry Day: History, significance and why is it celebrated

Poetry goes on to show that despite the divisions and disparities, much of what we feel and experience is similar and so is our relation with the nature.

‘It’s very important that I don’t get rusty’, writes Shafali Verma

Indian cricketer Shafali Verma speaks about her routine amid the coronavirus pandemic and asks people to take care of their health in these times of crisis.