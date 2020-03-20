A first in 18 years: All of Delhi Metro to remain shut Sunday

india

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 23:50 IST

For the first time in 18 years, the entire Delhi Metro network will remain shut the whole of Sunday in the wake of the ‘Janta Curfew’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday. Auto-rickshaw unions and cab aggregator services are also encouraging drivers to adhere to the curfew Sunday.

The Delhi Metro had in the past partially shut its services on the occasions of Republic Day, Holi, and Diwali, among others. However, this will be the first time that it will shut operations for the entire day.

“In the wake of ‘Janta Curfew’ to be observed this Sunday, the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) has decided to keep its services closed. The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19,” Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communication), DMRC, said.

From Friday, the Metro has started regulating its services as part of measures taken to avoid crowding at stations and on trains and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Mobile app-based cab aggregator services such as Uber and Ola are encouraging drivers to stay off road Sunday. The app services will, however, be functional for anyone who needs to avail of cabs in an emergency situation.

“In line with the government’s advisory, we urge riders to observe the Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22. However, we will offer services to meet essential and urgent travel needs of the communities we serve,” an Uber spokesperson said.

Over 95,000 auto-rickshaw drivers have extended their support to the PM’s call. Rajendra Soni, general secretary of Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, said all auto drivers, irrespective of political affiliation, have decided to cooperate with the government.

“This is national emergency and we will all join hands will the government to make this curfew a success,” he said Friday.

Delhi’s transport minister Kailash Gahlot said there are no plans to shut down public bus services yet.

Meanwhile, nearly 15 lakh traders in the national capital will be downing shutters Sunday. While all markets, both retail and wholesale, will remain shut Sunday, some will extend this curfew for three days (from March 21 to March 23) as a voluntary measure in a bid to contain the community spread of the virus.

“At least 15 lakh traders in Delhi and about seven crore across the country will down their shutters Sunday to participate in the curfew. This is the first time that traders have taken such a decision in view of the pandemic. The decision was taken unanimously last night,” Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary, The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), said.

He said the trader body has urged all Delhi markets to remain shut for three days (mentioned above) in order to prevent the community transition of the disease. “We have sent a circular to all major markets asking them close for three days. Only shops selling essential items and groceries in colonies will remain open. I hope all will come together to fight the spread of the virus. We will review the situation Tuesday,” Khandelwal said.

Brajesh Goyal, convener of Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), another trader union in the capital, said although all traders have agreed to keep businesses shut Sunday, only a few are likely to adhere to the three-day shutdown.

“Only a few have decided to voluntarily remain shut for three days. If a complete shutdown of markets has to happen, the government will release an order regarding the same,” Goyal said.

All markets, business hubs as well as industrial units, including Connaught Place, Khan Market, Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, Sarojini Nagar, Model Town, Kamla Nagar, Karol Bagh, Azadpur, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Okhla, Bawana, Narela and Wazirabad, among others, will observe the complete shutdown on March 22.

“As this is a national crisis, public health is our priority. We urge all members to keep all establishments closed Sunday,” Atul Bhargava, president, New Delhi Traders Association, said.

According to traders, footfall has drastically fallen at all markets but preventive measures such as complete shutdown are required to contain the spread of Covid-19. Retailers in places such as Khan Market have decided to shut down for two days while those in south Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market will remain shut for three days.

“We have issued a circular to owners of all establishments to remain shut Sunday and Monday (March 21-22). We will see if this has to be reviewed,” Sanjiv Mehra, president, Khan Market Traders Association, said.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), in an order Friday, shut all sports and grooming facilities, including spas, salons, beauty parlours as well as other outlets such as sports academies, clubs and restaurants with immediate effect till March 31.

The weekly markets, too, have closed across the city except for those selling essential items such as fruits and vegetables.