Home / Cricket / 'It's very important that I don't get rusty'

‘It’s very important that I don’t get rusty’

There are not too many people around when I go there and I can’t even hit the ball in the nets. That’s a bit frustrating. But in times like these, taking care of one’s health is the primary concern.

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 08:47 IST
Shafali Verma
Shafali Verma
Hindustan Times
It’s been really great spending time with my kid sister, Nancy.
It's been really great spending time with my kid sister, Nancy.(HT)
         

The last one month has been pretty special for me. Not everyone is lucky to play in a World Cup with some of the best cricketers. I got the opportunity, and that too at such a young age.

I will never forget the welcome that I received at my home in Rohtak. There were dhols and music. My relatives received me with garlands and I felt pretty special. It was like a dream after a special tournament. I was eager to get back on the field, but now that is not possible due to the coronavirus outbreak.

I was in the middle of my class 10 board exams when the Haryana government postponed it as a precaution in the fight against coronavirus. My cricket practice has also come to a halt. However, I had a strain in my right leg during the T20 World Cup and I am using this time to recover fully.

ALSO READ: ‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused, concerned’

My cricket academy is closed for training but I still go there in the morning for running and other exercises. My daily routine normally involves taking four-five rounds of the ground, a short sprint and some leg exercises. It’s mostly light stuff and I am taking it slowly.

There are not too many people around when I go there and I can’t even hit the ball in the nets. That’s a bit frustrating. But in times like these, taking care of one’s health is the primary concern. I am following the motto too. I often shadow practice at home with a tennis ball. For a batswoman, it’s essential to maintain the rhythm and touch. It’s very important that I don’t get rusty. Nothing can substitute playing an actual game but one has to make the best out of a situation.

One good thing is that I am getting more time with my family now. It’s been really great spending time with my kid sister, Nancy. My father was there in Australia (during the World Cup) and I can sense his pride when he talks about me to his friend. The exams are not happening, so I am watching lots of movies too. I have no particular choice of movies but whatever comes on television suits me.

If not for the coronavirus outbreak, I would have been playing the Women’s Senior One-Dayer Challenger Trophy at the Motera Stadium (in Ahmedabad, now the world’s largest cricket stadium) in a week’s time. I was pretty excited to play in that huge stadium but now I don’t know when it will start. Even the BCCI office is shut. So, it’s all wait-and-watch for me.

As far as health measures are concerned, I am following Sachin (Tendulkar) sir’s message. He tweeted recently to wash hands, maintain hygiene at home and workplace; I am following all that. Everywhere you go, there are messages on the ways to tackle coronavirus—be it on phone, television, newspapers—and it’s very important that people follow it seriously. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.

As told to Abhishek Paul

