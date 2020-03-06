e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt wants to shoot the messenger, Supreme Court told on row over Harsh Mander speech and all the latest news

Mar 06, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Govt wants to shoot the messenger, Supreme Court told on row over Harsh Mander speech

Activist Harsh Mander told the Supreme Court on Friday that his December 16, 2019 speech delivered at Jamia Milia, allegedly containing derogatory remarks against the Supreme Court, is neither objectionable nor contemptuous. Read more

Alexa ‘aunty’, the new teacher in Maoist-affected Bastar’s primary schools

For tribal children of about 40 primary schools in Maoist infested Bastar district, Alexa is their new “teacher”. A teacher who answers every question, which tribal children ask out of curiosity- from the number of states in India to the weather condition in Bastar Division. Read more

Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi govt directs schools to suspend morning assembly

The Delhi govt on Friday directed schools to suspend morning assembly in view of coronavirus. Earlier on Thursday, the state government directed the closure of all primary schools in the Capital till March 31. Read more

Baaghi 3 movie review: Tiger Shroff saves Syria but not sanity

Indian fans don’t like when their heroes are at the receiving end of kicks and punches. If you are India’s foremost action star Tiger Shroff, getting beaten up can apparently make your film go from a hit to an also ran. Read more

TCL shows off dual-fold and ‘rollable’ screen featuring smartphones, here’s how they look

TCL was among the first in the world to show a smartphone with folding screen, a technology that was made popular by the likes of Samsung, Huawei and more recently by Motorola. Read more

6, 6, 6, 6, 6: Returning CSK captain MS Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of IPL 2020 - WATCH

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League just three weeks away, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. Read more

Gabriel Garcia Marquez Birth Anniversary: Remembering the legendary author

“Because races condemned to one hundred years of solitude did not have a second opportunity on earth” - Gabriel Garcia Marquez. Reading the works of Gabriel Garcia Marquez and comprehending the stories that exist in-between the lines that Gabo wrote, are two completely different entities. Read more

