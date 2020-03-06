Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi govt directs schools to suspend morning assembly

education

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 16:09 IST

The Delhi govt on Friday directed schools to suspend morning assembly in view of coronavirus. Earlier on Thursday, the state government directed the closure of all primary schools in the Capital till March 31.

The state government passed the order for all government, aided, private, MCD and NDMC schools.

Read More: Coronavirus threat: Delhi govt orders closure of all primary schools till March 31

Earlier on Friday, a Uttam Nagar resident of west Delhi tested positive for novel coronavirus. This increased the number of people infected in the country to 31.

“One more Covid-19 case in Delhi has been confirmed, taking the total number of positive cases in India to 31. The patient has a travel history from Thailand and Malaysia,” said Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry on Friday.