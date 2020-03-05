e-paper
Home / Education / Coronavirus Threat: Delhi govt orders closure of all primary schools till March 31

Coronavirus Threat: Delhi govt orders closure of all primary schools till March 31

In the wake of coronavirus threat, the Delhi government on Thursday ordered the closure of all primary schools in the state till March 31.

education Updated: Mar 05, 2020 16:27 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All primary schools in Delhi have been asked to remain close till March 31(REUTERS)
         

In the wake of coronavirus threat, the Delhi government on Thursday ordered the closure of all primary schools in the state till March 31.

All government, aided, private, MCD and NDMC schools will remain closed till March 31 to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID- 19 among children.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tweeted,” As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20.”

 

