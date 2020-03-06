6, 6, 6, 6, 6: Returning CSK captain MS Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of IPL 2020

cricket

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 14:52 IST

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League just three weeks away, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. The former India skipper has been away from cricket since India’s exit from the World Cup last year after losing to New Zealand in the semifinal. The wicketkeeper-batsman is set to make a return for CSK in the IPL, and Dhoni has already started training at the nets at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In one of the videos uploaded of Dhoni’s training by Star Sports Tamil, the 38-year-old showed a glimpse of what he is still capable of with a willow. The right-hander was seen smashing five consecutive sixes at the nets.

BALL 1⃣ - SIX

BALL 2⃣ - SIX

BALL 3⃣ - SIX

BALL 4⃣ - SIX

BALL 5⃣ - SIX



ஐந்து பந்துகளில் ஐந்து சிக்ஸர்களை பறக்கவிட்ட தல தோனி!



முழு காணொளி காணுங்கள் 📹👇



#⃣ "The Super Kings Show"

⏲️ 6 PM

📺 ஸ்டார் ஸ்போர்ட்ஸ் 1 தமிழ்

📅 மார்ச் 8

➡️ @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/rIcyoGBfhE — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) March 6, 2020

From the video, it remains unclear whether Dhoni is hitting the shots against a bowler or a ball-machine. But hitting five consecutive sixes, either ways, showcases that the cricketer is still capable of smashing big hits and light up Chepauk when the tournament starts on March 29.

Dhoni started his training in Chennai from March 2 along with other players ahead of season 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 38-year old, whose future in the game has been a subject of intense speculation in the past few months, has maintained a stoic silence on what his next move would be. He was dropped from the BCCI’s list of centrally contracted players in January.

Dhoni has so far played 190 IPL matches (including two editions for Rising Pune Supergiants) and has scored 4,432 runs, including 23 half centuries. CSK will start their IPL 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in what will be a repeat of last year’s final.