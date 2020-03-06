‘My message to them would be...’- Sachin Tendulkar’s inspiring words to India women’s team ahead of T20 World Cup final

cricket

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a message for Harmanpreet Kaur & co. as India get ready to play Australia in the final of Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne next week on Monday. India reached the final of the tournament for the first time after their semifinal clash against England was washed out. With no reserve day, India qualified for the final, as the tournament rules dictated that the team finishing higher in the group stages will progress further.

Speaking to news agency ANI at an event in Mumbai, Tendulkar, who was part of India’s 2011 World Cup winning campaign, shared an inspiring message for the team.

“Just live in the moment and play the finals. I was there next to the trophy when I was in Australia and few members of our women’s team were there with me. I told them that it would be nice to see you with the trophy back in India,” he said.

“My message to them would be to go out and give your best. I would tell them to not take any pressure. They don’t need to spend time with the outside world. I have watched their performances and they have inspired so many youngsters,” the Master Blaster added.

He further said: “It is about bringing laurels to our nation, so many athletes in different fields have brought laurels to our nation, this would be another one. Go and enjoy yourself.”

An unbeaten run in the group stage propelled India into their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final against defending champions Australia after their last-four clash against England was washed out on Thursday, prompting both captains to say that reserve days are essential for knockout clashes.Persistent rain since morning delayed the toss and eventually the semifinal was called off without a ball being bowled, taking Indians into the summit clash and leaving England players in tears.

India will take on four-time winners Australia, who defeated South Africa by five runs in what was also a rain-hit semifinal match, curtailed to 13 overs after Australia’s innings. The two teams will clash on Sunday, which also happens to be International Women’s Day.

