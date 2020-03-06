‘I just hate playing India’ - Australia pacer Megan Schutt ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup final

cricket

Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt is ruing the prospects of playing against India in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup. Australia defeated South Africa in a rain-curtailed match by 5 runs (DLS method). Schutt starred in Australia’s win, as she picked up 2 wickets and gave just 17 runs in her spell to restrict South Africa in the chase. But ahead of the World Cup final, the Aussie pacer recalled the drubbing she received in the tournament opener when she was struck for four boundaries in the opening over from Shafali Verma.

“I just hate playing India - they’ve got the wood over me,” Schutt was quoted as saying by the official ICC website. “Smriti and Shefali have got me covered. That six Shafali hit me for in the tri-series was probably the biggest one I’ve ever been hit for,” she said.

The bowler went on to add that she will prepare to challenge Indian batswomen, but added that she is not a match-up to Indian openers in the powerplay overs. “There are obviously some plans we’re going to revisit as bowlers. (But) clearly, I’m not the best match-up to those two in the Powerplay. They find me quite easy to play,” she said.

Speaking about the final, Schutt described it as a big challenge to face India. “We’re at that final we’ve been talking about for so long and against India, which is super fitting considering the tri-series we had. It couldn’t really be a bigger challenge for us,” she said.

It’s not really a bad thing, it’s good we’re going up against a team we’ve played a lot recently and it’s the same for them as well,” she added.

An unbeaten run in the group stage propelled India into their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final. Persistent rain since morning delayed the toss and eventually the semifinal was called off without a ball being bowled, taking Indians into the summit clash and leaving England players in tears. India and Australia will clash on Sunday, which also happens to be International Women’s Day.