News updates from HT: HAL to flaunt local aircraft at Aero India in ‘Aatmanirbhar’ formation and all the latest news

HAL to flaunt local aircraft at Aero India in ‘Aatmanirbhar’ formation
Locally produced aircraft and choppers will form part of the air display at the upcoming Aero India 2021, Asia’s largest air show, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Friday announcing that its indigenous aircraft will fly in the “Aatmanirbhar formation” at the event. Read more
6 of family crushed to death in auto-truck collision in Telangana
Six members of a family, including three women, were killed on the spot when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a truck in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district on Friday, the police said. Read more
India took short term pain for long time gain: Chief economic adviser
India's policy response to the coronavirus pandemic was guided by the realisation that GDP growth will come back but human lives won't, CEA, Krishnamurthy V Subramanian said on Friday. Read more
BJP wins Karnataka legislative council deputy chairmanship backed by JD(S)
MK Pranesh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday was elected as the deputy chairman of the Karnataka legislative council. Read more
Kangana Ranaut to play Indira Gandhi, shares throwback pic from old shoot
Kangana Ranaut has announced that she will play former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming film. Read more
Pretty postcard from Goa: Mira Rajput is vacation fashion goals in Rs10k dress
During her vacation in Goa, Mira Rajput shared some of the most gorgeous sartorial moments with picturesque backdrops on her social media. Read more
Rare snowy owl spotting: Bird seen in New York's Central Park for first time since 1890
Bird watchers in New York are rejoicing over the unusual sighting of a snowy owl at the Central Park. This is the first time the bird has visited the Park in over a century. Read more
Watch | ‘Witnessing assault on freedom of speech’: Kunal Kamra defends tweets in SC
'Over ₹230 cr collected as donations for Ram temple construction': Trust
- The Niranjani Akhada has donated ₹21 lakh for the construction of the temple.
Over 2.84 lakh vaccinated in Karnataka so far: State health minister
Terrorist killed during ongoing joint operation of security forces at J-K
India’s forces foiled all attempts to alter status quo on LAC: President Kovind
Come forward: Delhi Police appeal for information on Jan 26 violence
- Anybody in possession of any evidence has been asked to contact Delhi Police on call or send details on their official email ID. Police have assured that the identity of the witness will be kept a secret.
Barmer man’s arrest in Pakistan brings focus on locals languishing in Pak jails
- 19-year-old Gemararam Meghwal, resident of a Barmer village, had crossed the international border on November 4 last year and is now stranded in Pakistan.
Mumbai locals: List of restrictions one must know before boarding train from Feb
Police official stabbed at Delhi's Singhu border during farmers' protests
Chhattisgarh seeks nod to procure additional 16 lakh metric ton rice for FCI
- Chhattisgarh CM's letter says that if the additional 40 lakh metric tonne of paddy is not allowed to be procured for the FCI, then it will cause a huge economic loss to the state.
IndiGo: Flights between Kurnool and three cities start from March 28
Farmers’ bodies continue protests in Rajasthan
'We are with you, Rakesh ji', says Delhi CM Kejriwal amid unrest at Ghazipur
