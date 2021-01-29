IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / News updates from HT: HAL to flaunt local aircraft at Aero India in ‘Aatmanirbhar’ formation and all the latest news
The aircraft to be ordered include 73 Mk-1A fighter jets and 10 LCA Mk-1 trainer aircraft.(PTI file photo)
The aircraft to be ordered include 73 Mk-1A fighter jets and 10 LCA Mk-1 trainer aircraft.(PTI file photo)
india news

News updates from HT: HAL to flaunt local aircraft at Aero India in ‘Aatmanirbhar’ formation and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:54 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

HAL to flaunt local aircraft at Aero India in ‘Aatmanirbhar’ formation

Locally produced aircraft and choppers will form part of the air display at the upcoming Aero India 2021, Asia’s largest air show, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Friday announcing that its indigenous aircraft will fly in the “Aatmanirbhar formation” at the event. Read more

6 of family crushed to death in auto-truck collision in Telangana

Six members of a family, including three women, were killed on the spot when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a truck in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district on Friday, the police said. Read more

India took short term pain for long time gain: Chief economic adviser

India's policy response to the coronavirus pandemic was guided by the realisation that GDP growth will come back but human lives won't, CEA, Krishnamurthy V Subramanian said on Friday. Read more

BJP wins Karnataka legislative council deputy chairmanship backed by JD(S)

MK Pranesh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday was elected as the deputy chairman of the Karnataka legislative council. Read more

Kangana Ranaut to play Indira Gandhi, shares throwback pic from old shoot

Kangana Ranaut has announced that she will play former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming film. Read more

Pretty postcard from Goa: Mira Rajput is vacation fashion goals in Rs10k dress

During her vacation in Goa, Mira Rajput shared some of the most gorgeous sartorial moments with picturesque backdrops on her social media. Read more

Rare snowy owl spotting: Bird seen in New York's Central Park for first time since 1890

Bird watchers in New York are rejoicing over the unusual sighting of a snowy owl at the Central Park. This is the first time the bird has visited the Park in over a century. Read more

Watch | ‘Witnessing assault on freedom of speech’: Kunal Kamra defends tweets in SC

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hal aircraft bjp economic survey chief economic adviser india gdp growth
app
Close
e-paper
Under Shri Ram Janmabhooomi Mandir Nidhi Samarpan drive <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21 lakh has been donated by Shri Panchayati Niranjani Akhada in Haridwar for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya.
Under Shri Ram Janmabhooomi Mandir Nidhi Samarpan drive 21 lakh has been donated by Shri Panchayati Niranjani Akhada in Haridwar for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya.
india news

'Over 230 cr collected as donations for Ram temple construction': Trust

By HT Correspondent, Haridwar
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • The Niranjani Akhada has donated 21 lakh for the construction of the temple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic shows a vial of Covid vaccine as she prepares to administer it to a medical student during the first inoculation drive, in Bengaluru.(PTI)
A medic shows a vial of Covid vaccine as she prepares to administer it to a medical student during the first inoculation drive, in Bengaluru.(PTI)
india news

Over 2.84 lakh vaccinated in Karnataka so far: State health minister

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Karnataka had vaccinated 2,84,385 health warriors till Thursday, with 18,230 inoculations in a single day on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu district.(Reuters File Photo)
An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu district.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

Terrorist killed during ongoing joint operation of security forces at J-K

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:00 PM IST
One unidentified terrorist killed in the ongoing operation at Mandoora Tral area of Awantipora.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The aircraft to be ordered include 73 Mk-1A fighter jets and 10 LCA Mk-1 trainer aircraft.(PTI file photo)
The aircraft to be ordered include 73 Mk-1A fighter jets and 10 LCA Mk-1 trainer aircraft.(PTI file photo)
india news

News updates from HT: HAL to flaunt local aircraft at Aero India 2021

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses a joint session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses a joint session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
india news

India’s forces foiled all attempts to alter status quo on LAC: President Kovind

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:48 PM IST
The President, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces, specifically mentioned the clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley during his address to a joint session of Parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many of the protesters reached the Red Fort and entered the 17th-century monument (PTI)
Many of the protesters reached the Red Fort and entered the 17th-century monument (PTI)
india news

Come forward: Delhi Police appeal for information on Jan 26 violence

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Anybody in possession of any evidence has been asked to contact Delhi Police on call or send details on their official email ID. Police have assured that the identity of the witness will be kept a secret.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Families of the missing men of Barmer and Jaisalmer claim they used to receive letters from them, written from inside Pakistani jails, but they have stopped coming now.(HT treated image)
Families of the missing men of Barmer and Jaisalmer claim they used to receive letters from them, written from inside Pakistani jails, but they have stopped coming now.(HT treated image)
india news

Barmer man’s arrest in Pakistan brings focus on locals languishing in Pak jails

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:33 PM IST
  • 19-year-old Gemararam Meghwal, resident of a Barmer village, had crossed the international border on November 4 last year and is now stranded in Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The scene from the accident site.(HT Photo )
The scene from the accident site.(HT Photo )
india news

6 of family crushed to death in auto-truck collision in Telangana

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:16 PM IST
The deceased included 20-year-old Prameela, for whose marriage the family members were going to Narasampet for shopping.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The general public is allowed to travel through the Mumbai locals only in three time slots.(HT file photo)
The general public is allowed to travel through the Mumbai locals only in three time slots.(HT file photo)
india news

Mumbai locals: List of restrictions one must know before boarding train from Feb

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:49 PM IST
From February 1, the services will be open for all, but it won't be the same as it was before March 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wields his sword against a policeman during a clash between protesting farmers and a group of people shouting anti-farmer slogans, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi, India January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis(REUTERS)
A man wields his sword against a policeman during a clash between protesting farmers and a group of people shouting anti-farmer slogans, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi, India January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis(REUTERS)
india news

Police official stabbed at Delhi's Singhu border during farmers' protests

By Kainat Sarfaraz | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:59 PM IST
The station house officer (SHO) of Alipur was stabbed shortly after stone-pelting ensued between the farmers and locals in the area, who have asked the protesters to vacate the premises.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to the Centre asking for additional paddy procurement.(File photo)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to the Centre asking for additional paddy procurement.(File photo)
india news

Chhattisgarh seeks nod to procure additional 16 lakh metric ton rice for FCI

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:21 PM IST
  • Chhattisgarh CM's letter says that if the additional 40 lakh metric tonne of paddy is not allowed to be procured for the FCI, then it will cause a huge economic loss to the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HAL’s indigenous Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) during trials in the Himalayan mountain ranges in Leh, Ladakh.Sukhoi 30 MKI, advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, light combat helicopter (LCH), and LUH will also take part in the flying display. (PTI)
HAL’s indigenous Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) during trials in the Himalayan mountain ranges in Leh, Ladakh.Sukhoi 30 MKI, advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, light combat helicopter (LCH), and LUH will also take part in the flying display. (PTI)
india news

HAL to flaunt local aircraft at Aero India in ‘Aatmanirbhar’ formation

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:15 PM IST
The “Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight” in the trainer segment will feature the light combat aircraft trainer, Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 jets, the intermediate jet trainer, advanced Hawk Mk-132 aircraft and the Dornier-228 transport plane
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flights on all three routes will operate four times per week(Reuters)
Flights on all three routes will operate four times per week(Reuters)
india news

IndiGo: Flights between Kurnool and three cities start from March 28

PTI, Kurnool
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Under the Udan scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (PTI)
Representational Image. (PTI)
india news

Farmers’ bodies continue protests in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:58 PM IST
BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said some people are trying to highjack the movement. The real farmers are not in support of the agitation, he said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
india news

'We are with you, Rakesh ji', says Delhi CM Kejriwal amid unrest at Ghazipur

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:30 PM IST
The farmers' union leader had earlier tweeted regarding the Delhi government's support to the farmers protesting at the Ghazipur border.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP