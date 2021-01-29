Kangana Ranaut to play Indira Gandhi, shares throwback pic from old shoot
Kangana Ranaut has announced that she will play former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming film. The actor has also shared a throwback picture from one of her old photoshoots, for which she had dressed up as the former PM.
Sharing the announcement on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Happy to announce my dear friend Sai Kabir and I are collaborating on a political drama. Produced by Manikarnika Films. Written and Directed by Sai Kabir."
About the photo, she wrote, "This is a photoshoot about iconic women I did in the beginning of my career, little did I know one day I will get to play the iconic leader on screen."
The Judgementall Hai Kya actor also shared a few pictures of the late leader, along with late writer Khushwant Singh's description of her. "She was very beautiful, not pin up girl type beautiful, her face was like when all the swords are drawn just before the King’s command....- Khushwant Singh," she wrote.
The actor said in a statement, "Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India." She added that many prominent actors will also be a part of the film, and that she is looking forward to playing the iconic leader.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra says fans' love for Barfi makes her the happiest: 'I didn't win any awards or appreciation'
Kangana recently wrapped up work on the Jayalalithaa biopic, titled Thalaivi. She will be seen as the late Tamil Nadu CM in the much-anticipated film. She is currently shooting for Dhaakad, in which she plays a female assassin.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandan Roy Sanyal: I hope to make my first feature film this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana to play Indira Gandhi, shares throwback pic from old shoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I love you Salman Khan': Fans decode viral post, now they can't unsee it
- Fans trying to decode a viral Taylor Swift post found a Salman Khan connection to it, and now they can't unsee it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says Nick told her she may become 'first Jonas to win an Oscar'
- Priyanka Chopra has said that in India, she played a wide variety of characters, and that she refuses to be stereotyped in Hollywood.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shruti Haasan forgets her tickets, boyfriend Santanu Hazarika comes to rescue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did Janhvi, Kartik unfollow each other on Instagram, and followed back again?
- Fans of actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were left confused on Friday, after it was reported that the rumoured couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Later, it was reported that they'd followed each other back again.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arvind Joshi, face of Gujarati theatre, dies at 84
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sharma shares throwback pic from childhood, Mika Singh has this to say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aryan Khan, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty spotted playing cricket, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Priyanka's zipper broke before Cannes appearance, step inside Juhi's home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan's latest picture gets love from Shanaya Kapoor, see her response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says fans' love for Barfi makes her happiest: 'I didn't win any awards'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon shares a stunning picture by the setting sun, Riteish, Swara love it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha posts old pic with Jackie Chan from Kung Fu Yoga days, Tiger's mom reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Carry Minati tells Kareena the meanest comments he gets, she isn't buying it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox