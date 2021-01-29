IND USA
Kangana Ranaut in one of her old photo shoots.
Kangana Ranaut in one of her old photo shoots.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut to play Indira Gandhi, shares throwback pic from old shoot

Kangana Ranaut will play former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a political drama, to be directed by Sai Kabir.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:56 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut has announced that she will play former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming film. The actor has also shared a throwback picture from one of her old photoshoots, for which she had dressed up as the former PM.

Sharing the announcement on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Happy to announce my dear friend Sai Kabir and I are collaborating on a political drama. Produced by Manikarnika Films. Written and Directed by Sai Kabir."

Kangana made the announcement on Twitter.
Kangana made the announcement on Twitter.

About the photo, she wrote, "This is a photoshoot about iconic women I did in the beginning of my career, little did I know one day I will get to play the iconic leader on screen."

The Judgementall Hai Kya actor also shared a few pictures of the late leader, along with late writer Khushwant Singh's description of her. "She was very beautiful, not pin up girl type beautiful, her face was like when all the swords are drawn just before the King’s command....- Khushwant Singh," she wrote.


The actor said in a statement, "Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India." She added that many prominent actors will also be a part of the film, and that she is looking forward to playing the iconic leader.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra says fans' love for Barfi makes her the happiest: 'I didn't win any awards or appreciation'

Kangana recently wrapped up work on the Jayalalithaa biopic, titled Thalaivi. She will be seen as the late Tamil Nadu CM in the much-anticipated film. She is currently shooting for Dhaakad, in which she plays a female assassin.

