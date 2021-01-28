IND USA
Kangana Ranaut calls herself 'failure' for not being able to prevent violence at farmers' protest: 'Head hangs in shame'

Kangana Ranaut said that she could feel her 'enormous failure' as she could not prevent the farmers' protest from turning violent on Republic Day, despite her best efforts.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:28 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut, who has been questioning the motives of farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws, called herself a ‘failure’ after a tractor march in the capital turned violent on Republic Day. She said that despite her best efforts, she could not prevent such an incident, and her ‘head hangs in shame’.

“I did my best to avoid this but I failed.... I may be a spec in the scheme of things but my failure is enormous.... at least it feels like that .... my head hangs in shame. I could not protect the integrity of my nation. I am no one still I am everyone ..and I am a failure today,” she wrote, in response to a tweet criticising the ‘revolutionaries’ of Bollywood for trolling her and asking where Diljit Dosanjh is.


While the farmers' groups promised a peaceful protest on Republic Day, a section of farmers deviated from the agreed-upon route, entered the Red Fort and waved flags from the ramparts.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu begins ‘romance with the bat and ball’ as she trains for Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu

Kangana expressed anger at the violence that erupted in Delhi on Tuesday and, in a video, called for supporters of the farmers’ agitation to be jailed. She said that she is ‘sick and tired of riots and bloodbath almost every month’.

In an earlier tweet, Kangana attacked Diljit and Priyanka Chopra, who have expressed solidarity with peacefully protesting farmers. Sharing a picture of a protester planting a flag, she asked if they were happy that the country is being mocked and laughed at by the entire world.

"You need to explain this @diljitdosanjh @priyankachopra. Whole world is laughing at us today, yahi chahiye tha na tum logon ko (isn't this what you wanted)!!!! Congratulations," she wrote, adding an applause emoji.

Previously, Kangana accused Diljit and Priyanka of 'misleading' farmers. She also claimed that the protests led to losses worth thousands of crores and reminded them of the ‘serious consequences’ of their support to the agitation.

