Kangana Ranaut calls for those who supported 'so-called' farmers' protest to be jailed. Watch her video message
- Actor Kangana Ranaut, in an incendiary video, has called for everybody who supported the 'so-called' farmers' protests to be jailed.
Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has vocally opposed the ongoing farmers' protests, in a new video expressed her anger at the violence that erupted in New Delhi, after a faction of the protesting farmers deviated from the designated route and arrived at the Red Fort. Kangana said that incidents such as this are humiliating for the nation, and called for those that supported the farmer agitation to be jailed.
In her video, shared on Twitter on Tuesday, the actor said that it was disappointing to watch the protests turn violent, that too on Republic Day.
"The images coming out of the Red Fort have shaken up the entire nation," she said in Hindi. "Jail everyone that supported this so-called farmers' protest. They should be punished, there should be some repercussions for this."
Kangana, in an earlier tweet, had attacked Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, asking them if they were pleased with what had happened. Previously, she'd accused both Diljit and Priyanka -- who've publicly voiced their support for peacefully protesting farmers -- of 'misleading' them.
"You need to explain this @diljitdosanjh @priyankachopra. Whole world is laughing at us today, yahi chahiye tha na tum logon ko (isn't this what you wanted)!!!! Congratulations," she wrote. In a separate tweet, she claimed to have lost endorsement deals because of her comments against the protests, which have been raging for months at Delhi's Singhu border, because of the Centre's farm laws.
Also read: Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attack against Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra on Republic Day
After multiple rounds of discussions, the farmers were told to start their rally only after the official Republic Day parade gets over. They were also given alternate routes for the march. But as the day progressed, farmers deviated from the approved routes and started moving towards central Delhi, which led to clashes with the policemen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauri is feeling 'nostalgia for Paris' in stunning throwback, Malaika is in awe
- Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, has shared a throwback photo from Paris, leaving Maheep Kapoor and Malaika Arora in awe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says facing racist bullying in US high school affected her 'adversely'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Photos from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s secret roka ceremony surface online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana calls for those who supported 'so-called' farmers' protest to be jailed
- Actor Kangana Ranaut, in an incendiary video, has called for everybody who supported the 'so-called' farmers' protests to be jailed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey criticises violence at farmers’ tractor rally, calls it a 'shame'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana launches fresh attack against Diljit, Priyanka on Republic Day
- "The whole world is laughing at us today," Kangana Ranaut wrote in a new tweet, targeting Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan calls for unity in Republic Day message: 'Mil jhul ke raho'
- Actor Salman Khan, in his Republic Day message for fans, called for unity. Read what he has to say here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal leave wedding venue hand-in-hand, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol shares most important parenting advice she got from her mother Tanuja
- Kajol revealed that the most important thing her mother Tanuja taught her about parenting was to let children think for themselves.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena wishes Happy Republic Day: 'Freedom in our mind, strength in our words'
- Kareena Kapoor has shared a Republic Day message for her fans on Instagram. She wished for freedom of the mind and pride of the soul on the occasion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone plays cricket in Kerala, jokes she's ready to join Team India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share empowering messages on Republic Day
- Anushka Sharma and her husband, Virat Kohli, have shared messages on the occasion of Republic Day. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay launches FAU-G on Republic Day, watch a trailer for Galwan-based mission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput posts vibrant pics from Goa vacation, fan calls her 'gorgeous mommy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra takes son Viaan on blanket distribution drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox