Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut calls for those who supported 'so-called' farmers' protest to be jailed. Watch her video message
Kangana Ranaut has vocally opposed the farmers' protests.
Kangana Ranaut has vocally opposed the farmers' protests.
Kangana Ranaut calls for those who supported 'so-called' farmers' protest to be jailed. Watch her video message

  • Actor Kangana Ranaut, in an incendiary video, has called for everybody who supported the 'so-called' farmers' protests to be jailed.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:56 PM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has vocally opposed the ongoing farmers' protests, in a new video expressed her anger at the violence that erupted in New Delhi, after a faction of the protesting farmers deviated from the designated route and arrived at the Red Fort. Kangana said that incidents such as this are humiliating for the nation, and called for those that supported the farmer agitation to be jailed.

In her video, shared on Twitter on Tuesday, the actor said that it was disappointing to watch the protests turn violent, that too on Republic Day.


"The images coming out of the Red Fort have shaken up the entire nation," she said in Hindi. "Jail everyone that supported this so-called farmers' protest. They should be punished, there should be some repercussions for this."

Kangana, in an earlier tweet, had attacked Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, asking them if they were pleased with what had happened. Previously, she'd accused both Diljit and Priyanka -- who've publicly voiced their support for peacefully protesting farmers -- of 'misleading' them.

"You need to explain this @diljitdosanjh @priyankachopra. Whole world is laughing at us today, yahi chahiye tha na tum logon ko (isn't this what you wanted)!!!! Congratulations," she wrote. In a separate tweet, she claimed to have lost endorsement deals because of her comments against the protests, which have been raging for months at Delhi's Singhu border, because of the Centre's farm laws.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attack against Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra on Republic Day

After multiple rounds of discussions, the farmers were told to start their rally only after the official Republic Day parade gets over. They were also given alternate routes for the march. But as the day progressed, farmers deviated from the approved routes and started moving towards central Delhi, which led to clashes with the policemen.

