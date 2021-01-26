Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attack against Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra on Republic Day
- "The whole world is laughing at us today," Kangana Ranaut wrote in a new tweet, targeting Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra.
Actor Kangana Ranaut has poked Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra with a fresh jibe on Republic Day. Sharing a picture of a protester planting a flag, she said that the incident makes a mockery of the nation on a global stage.
Kangana has been involved in a social media feud with Diljit over the ongoing farmers' protests, and has also made comments against Priyanka in the past, although Priyanka has never responded.
"You need to explain this @diljitdosanjh @priyankachopra. Whole world is laughing at us today, yahi chahiye tha na tum logon ko!!!! Congratulations," she wrote, adding an applause emoji. In a separate tweet, she claimed to have lost endorsement deals because of her comments against the protests, which have been raging for months at Delhi's Singhu border, because of the Centre's farm laws.
Previously, Kangana had accused Diljit and Priyanka of 'misleading' farmers. Notably, Diljit and Priyanka extended support to the farmers protesting against the new farm bills.
In multiple tweets, she wrote in December, “People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM.”
A few days later, Kangana claimed that the protests resulted in a cumulative loss of ₹70,000 crore and reminded Diljit and Priyanka of the ‘serious consequences’ of their support to the farmers. “Cost of farmers protests so far 70,000 crores, because of dharna economic slowdown in neighbouring industries and small factories, might lead to riots, @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra you understand our actions have serious consequences please tell me who will pay for this?,” she asked on Twitter.
