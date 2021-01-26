Ranvir Shorey criticises violence at farmers’ tractor rally, says government ‘has the right to legislate reform’

IND USA
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:35 PM IST

Ranvir Shorey criticised protesting farmers for ‘rioting and vandalising’ after their tractor march against the contentious farm laws turned violent. While the farmers' groups agreed on a peaceful protest, a section of farmers deviated from the agreed-upon route, entered the Red Fort and waved flags from the ramparts.

Sharing a news report about the protesting farmers clashing with the police, Ranvir wrote, “Wtf is this?! That too on Republic Day! Farmers are not above the nation! #shame #FarmersProstests.”


A Twitter user replied saying that farmers have been ‘protesting peacefully’ all this while. Ranvir wrote, “Farmers have only the right to protest peacefully, not vandalising and violence. This elected govt. has the right to legislate reform. #FarmersProstests #shame.”

The Twitter user accused Ranvir of being ignorant about the ‘ground level story’, sitting in a ‘comfortable AC room’. “Sitting in mumbai in ur comfortable ac room,that is what is excepted, The ground level story is completely different.Goi used tear gases ,water canons and lathi charge on elderly people. They even did not let us enter haryana from punjab two months back,” he wrote.

Ranvir said that he would prefer to sit in his air-conditioned room than participate in ‘rioting and vandalising’. “I would rather sit comfortably in my AC room then go around rioting and vandalising the capital on Republic Day over laws legislated by an elected govt. And if you don’t want tear gas, stick to the routes the police has designated for protests. Thanks,” he wrote.

Farmers across the country have been staging a massive protest against the government’s new agriculture laws, which they fear will leave them at the mercy of big corporations. Several Bollywood celebrities have come out in their support, including Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh and Sonam Kapoor.

Close
