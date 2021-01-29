BJP wins Karnataka legislative council deputy chairmanship backed by JD(S)
MK Pranesh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday was elected as the deputy chairman of the Karnataka legislative council.
Pranesh won the election 41 to 24 as the Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), backed the BJP, sealing an alliance that would help the passage of contentious bills, including the anti-cattle slaughter bill.
The victory came even as JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda refused to attend the President’s joint address in protest against the BJP-backed farm laws.
The JD(S) and the BJP have shared a tumultuous relationship in the past. But the two sides have also come together to defeat the Congress, who they consider a common rival, on various occasions.
Also Read: JD(S) to back BJP’s anti-cattle slaughter bill in Karnataka
The alliance comes at a time when chief minister BS Yediyurappa has been under pressure over the cabinet reshuffle, non-performance of his government, farm laws and the resurfacing of old and new corruption charges, among other issues.
The Congress has hit back at their former allies, calling them a party of convenience whose support is always available to the “highest bidder”.
“This will bring more clarity of where they stand and their supporters will also be aware,” said a senior Congress leader.
The JD(S) has bargained to get the chairmanship and the front-runner, Basavaraj Horatti, has already issued a statement to help pass the anti-cattle slaughter bill.
The council had witnessed unruly scenes on December 15 as the BJP and Congress clashed when the deputy chairman SLDharme Gowda sat in the chairman’s (Pratapchandra Shetty) chair before the latter could enter the House.
The Congress believed that Dharme Gowda would take up the no-confidence motion to remove Shetty.
Dharme Gowda was found dead on a railway track in Chikmagaluru district on December 20. He is suspected to have died by suicide.
Senior JD(S) leaders have spared no opportunity to hit out at the BJP in the past and hold the party responsible for the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.
“In solidarity with my farmer brothers fighting against the three #FarmLaws, I have decided, after consulting my party @JanataDal_S units, not to attend the President’s joint address of Parliament today,” Deve Gowda posted on Twitter.
The Congress said that the stand of the JD(S) goes against their claims of being a party that represents interests of the farming community.
The impact of the BJP-JD(S) alliance, the opposition said, will be felt in the upcoming zila panchayat and other upcoming elections in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP wins Karnataka legislative council deputy chairmanship backed by JD(S)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JD(S) to back BJP’s anti-cattle slaughter bill in Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Yediyurappa braces for stormy Karnataka assembly session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC stays arrest of Yediyurappa in 2012 forgery case
- A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, also stayed the arrest of former state industries minister Murugesh Nirani, who was a co-accused in the matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru Airport to reduce operations during Aero India show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After four years, ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala freed from jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka HC bars Centre from sharing Aarogya Setu app data without user consent
- The Central government launched Aarogya Setu app last year in April in a bid to track Covid-19 infections and check its spread.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa makes more changes in Cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka govt withdraws order to consider airport staff as frontline workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illegal mining should be stopped across Karnataka, says Yediyurappa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka: Airport staff to be inoculated for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa reshuffles cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa makes changes in Cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police arrest quarry owner, dynamite supplier after Shivamogga blast: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox