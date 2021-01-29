IND USA
Representational image. (HT Archive)
bengaluru news

BJP wins Karnataka legislative council deputy chairmanship backed by JD(S)

The victory came even as JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda refused to attend the President’s joint address in protest against the BJP-backed farm laws
By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:33 PM IST

MK Pranesh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday was elected as the deputy chairman of the Karnataka legislative council.

Pranesh won the election 41 to 24 as the Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), backed the BJP, sealing an alliance that would help the passage of contentious bills, including the anti-cattle slaughter bill.

The victory came even as JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda refused to attend the President’s joint address in protest against the BJP-backed farm laws.

The JD(S) and the BJP have shared a tumultuous relationship in the past. But the two sides have also come together to defeat the Congress, who they consider a common rival, on various occasions.

Also Read: JD(S) to back BJP’s anti-cattle slaughter bill in Karnataka

The alliance comes at a time when chief minister BS Yediyurappa has been under pressure over the cabinet reshuffle, non-performance of his government, farm laws and the resurfacing of old and new corruption charges, among other issues.

The Congress has hit back at their former allies, calling them a party of convenience whose support is always available to the “highest bidder”.

“This will bring more clarity of where they stand and their supporters will also be aware,” said a senior Congress leader.

The JD(S) has bargained to get the chairmanship and the front-runner, Basavaraj Horatti, has already issued a statement to help pass the anti-cattle slaughter bill.

The council had witnessed unruly scenes on December 15 as the BJP and Congress clashed when the deputy chairman SLDharme Gowda sat in the chairman’s (Pratapchandra Shetty) chair before the latter could enter the House.

The Congress believed that Dharme Gowda would take up the no-confidence motion to remove Shetty.

Dharme Gowda was found dead on a railway track in Chikmagaluru district on December 20. He is suspected to have died by suicide.

Senior JD(S) leaders have spared no opportunity to hit out at the BJP in the past and hold the party responsible for the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.

“In solidarity with my farmer brothers fighting against the three #FarmLaws, I have decided, after consulting my party @JanataDal_S units, not to attend the President’s joint address of Parliament today,” Deve Gowda posted on Twitter.

The Congress said that the stand of the JD(S) goes against their claims of being a party that represents interests of the farming community.

The impact of the BJP-JD(S) alliance, the opposition said, will be felt in the upcoming zila panchayat and other upcoming elections in the state.

