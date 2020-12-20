News updates from Hindustan Times: Haryana CM asks protesting farmers to demand construction of Satluj-Yamuna Link and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 20:45 IST

Jal Adhikar rally: Khattar says agitating farmers should also demand construction of Satluj-Yamuna Link

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday asked farmers protesting against the agriculture laws to include construction of Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) in Punjab as one of their demands. Read More

Ban on UK flights: Here’s how countries have reacted to new Covid-19 variant

While some countries have decided to ban flights from the United Kingdom, some are still mulling over the action after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday confirmed that a new strain of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is rapidly spreading in certain areas. Read More

India rejects Pakistan’s allegations about targeting of UN vehicle

India on Sunday dismissed Pakistan’s allegations about a UN vehicle being deliberately targeted by Indian troops on the Line of Control (LoC) as false and said such fabricated allegations .Read More

Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode

The rising number of suspected shigella bacterial infection cases triggered panic in Kozhikode district in north Kerala but the state health department maintained that there was no need for panic and experts were at work to find the source of the infection. Read More

Bengal’s next CM won’t be an ‘outsider’, says Amit Shah

Launching a blistering attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the way TMC workers attacked BJP national president JP Nadda during his Bengal tour proves the law and order situation of the state. Read More

India vs Australia: ‘He put the team on the backfoot,’ Adam Gilchrist identifies a major worry for India

There were many flaws identified in India’s performance from the first Test in Adelaide, with batting and fielding emerging the biggest of the lot. Read More

Microsoft to kill passwords by 2021; Here’s what it will do

Looks like Microsoft is about to completely change how we unlock our laptops and smartphones. In the latest blog post the company has spoken about its efforts in moving towards a passwordless future and its intentions to reach that stage in 2021. Read More

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan host birthday bash for son Taimur, cousin Inaaya joins him in a princess dress. See pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their son Taimur’s fourth birthday on Sunday and ensured that they made it special for the little one. Read More

Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV

A vehicle rammed repeatedly into a hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram on December 18. The incident was caught on multiple CCTV cameras installed on the hospital premises. The incident occurred at the Balaji hospital. The cause was reportedly a tussle between members of the same family over the treatment of 2 elderly patients. Watch