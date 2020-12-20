Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan host birthday bash for son Taimur, cousin Inaaya joins him in a princess dress. See pics

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their son Taimur’s fourth birthday on Sunday and ensured that they made it special for the little one. The couple hosted a party at their Fortune Heights residence in Mumbai and invited family and close friends on the occasion. Among the guests were Taimur’s cousins, aunts and grandparents.

Earlier in the day, Kareena, Saif and Taimur were spotted at their residence while prepping for the bash. Lights were put up their residence and they looked at the paparazzi through them. Taimur even waved a little to the paparazzi.

Taimur waves to the paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor look at the paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu and their three-year-old daughter Inaaya arrived at his residence in the evening. While Soha and Kunal were in casuals, Inaaya looked no less than a princess in a blue and white dress with matching shoes, hairband and mask.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu with daughter Inaaya. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor and parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor also joined the celebrations. Karisma was in a black and white dress with a matching purse, mask and boots.

Karisma Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor arrive at Saif and Kareena’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Babita arrives at Saif and Kareena’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child together, due in February. Kareena penned a heartfelt note on Taimur’s birthday and also announced her first book - Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which will be published in 2021.

Kareena penned a note for her first born on Instagram on Sunday along with a montage of several unseen pictures. The four-year-old is seen lifting hay, touching flowers, playing in the snow in the lovely candid pictures. She wrote along with them, “My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake...Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma. Happy Birthday Son... My Tim.”

