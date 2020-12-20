e-paper
On Taimur's birthday, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wish him with cute pics and kisses

On Taimur’s birthday, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wish him with cute pics and kisses

As Taimur Ali Khan turned four on Sunday, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted birthday messages for him on social media.

bollywood Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 14:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted Taimur’s picture with her brother, Ranbir Kapoor.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur turned four on Sunday and his aunt, Karisma Kapoor, posted a beautiful picture with him to wish him on his birthday. In the image, Karisma and Taimur look at the camera and smile, as they pose in front of a bookshelf.

She captioned the image, “Kisses for my jaan Taimur Happy Birthday ! We love you loads !.”

 

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to post a cute picture of her nephew Taimur, wishing him a happy birthday. The post had a message from Soha’s daughter Inaaya. Sharing Taimur’s image with her daughter, Soha wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday Tim Tim My big brother - four today and for always @kareenakapoorkhan.” Neha Dhupia and Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis on the post while Lara Dutta commented with smileys.

 

Her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, also shared a lovely picture of Taimur on Instagram Stories and wrote “Happy Birthday Tim."

Hindustantimes

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished Taimur a happy birthday and shared one of his pictures with her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor. “Happiest b’day cuteness @kareenakapoorkhan,” she captioned the image, shared on Instagram Stories.

Hindustantimes

Earlier, Kareena had also posted cute pictures of her son and written a long and emotional note. “My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake...Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma Happy Birthday Son... My Tim,” she had written.

About his time with Taimur, Saif had told Hindustan Times, “Taimur is a part of my life and this is for the long haul. I like my space and I like having them around also. We are lucky we have help and we have distraction also because I do think that sometimes having a child can be overwhelming if you don’t have breathing space. Some people have a lower tolerance for claustrophobia and I am one of them. I won’t be happy if I have to be around them all the time.”

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal shares unseen pics from wedding on mom’s birthday

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child in February. They had announced Kareena’s second pregnancy in August and said in a joint statement, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”

