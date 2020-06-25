News updates from Hindustan Times: Health ministry team to visit three states to assess Covid crisis and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 17:13 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Health ministry team to visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana to assess Covid-19 crisis

A Central team led by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana between June 26 and June 29 to interact with the state government officials and coordinate with them to strengthen ongoing efforts for the management of Covid-19 in those states, a statement from the Health Ministry indicated on Thursday. Read more

Karnataka minister rules out full lockdown in Bengaluru

Amid speculation of another lockdown in Karnataka to contain rising cases of Covid-19, Revenue minister R Ashoka on Thursday ruled out a full lockdown of the state capital Bengaluru. “Lockdown will not be imposed on the entire city of Bengaluru,” he said. Read more

Nodal officer of Punjab’s Moga district tests positive for Covid-19

Moga’s nodal officer for coronavirus disease, Dr Naresh Amla, 27, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Civil surgeon Dr Amarpreet Kaur Bajwa said three other health department officials on Covid-19 duty with Dr Amla, including district epidemiologist Dr Manish Arora, have been quarantined as a precautionary measure. Read more

WHO says getting backing it needs as France, Germany express support

France and Germany expressed their backing for the World Health Organization in fighting the coronavirus on Thursday, with Germany saying it will contribute some half billion euros in funding for the U.N. agency this year. Read more

‘Delhi passed on him’: Former IPL COO reveals reason behind Daredevils not picking Virat Kohli in 2008

When India won the 2008 Under-19 World Cup, there was firm spotlight on young Virat Kohli. He was the skipper of the Indian colts and was instrumental in taking his country to victory. Read more

She dons the hat of a Captain, YouTuber and mum with ease. Her story is winning the Internet

“Feeling so empowered”, “such an inspiration” - these are just two examples of the kinds of comments shared on a recent post by Humans of Bombay. The pictures shared in the post show the woman they’re talking about. Read more

Happy 46 Birthday Karisma Kapoor: Here are some of Lolo’s best looks

Within the ever-changing fashion game, it can sometimes be hard to stay relevant and on point all the time. With trends that come and go faster than early monsoon showers, keeping up with them is a daunting task, let alone participating. Read more

Watch: Manipur crisis | ‘Stable govt, can prove majority anytime’: Ram Madhav