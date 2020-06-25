Happy 46 Birthday Karisma Kapoor: Here are some of Lolo’s best looks

Within the ever-changing fashion game, it can sometimes be hard to stay relevant and on point all the time. With trends that come and go faster than early monsoon showers, keeping up with them is a daunting task, let alone participating.However, Karisma Kapoor, who turns 46 today, has always managed to stay relevant, whether it is her acting chops, choice of roles and even her fashion sense. She moved from the big screen to streaming platforms, just as easily as she does from a saree to a gown. Karisma has been a fashion icon since her debut in the 1991 film Prem Qaidi. Following it’s success, she quickly became one of the most recognisable faces on the silver screen, ruling the 90s with her charm, grace and style.

Over the years Karisma Kapoor has created her own unique style, from pairing a saree with a long blazer or a traditional salwar kameez with a shirt. Her minimalistic makeup paired with traditional Indian outfits are a sight to behold. She pulls off gowns and jeans with equal finesse. Karisma Kapoor describes her own style as ‘classic chic’ and we certainly agree. Here are a few of the looks from the talented actor’s stye files, from teens to adults, there’s some fashion inspiration here for everyone. Read on:

Perfect combination of Indian and Western styles.

Keeping it professional and chic is this blue pant-suit.

Shoot for the film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge in Mauritius.

Karisma Kapoor in this strong and vibrant pink outfit.

Cersie Lannister’s outfits have nothing on this Kapoor sister.

Karisma Kapoor pulling off wearing sneakers with Indian wear like a boss.

