Health ministry team to visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana to assess Covid-19 crisis

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 16:28 IST

A Central team led by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana between June 26 and June 29 to interact with the state government officials and coordinate with them to strengthen ongoing efforts for the management of Covid-19 in those states, a statement from the Health Ministry indicated on Thursday.

Across the country, in the last 24 hours, a total of 13,012 Covid-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals and other medical facilities. So far, a total of 2,71,696 patients have been cured of the coronavirus infection, according to health ministry data.

India’s recovery rate currently stands at an encouraging 57.43%, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

Covid -19 positive cases per lakh in India now stands at 33.39 as against the world’s 120.21 cases per lakh. The deaths per lakh in the country are currently amongst the lowest in the world with 1.06 deaths per lakh against the global average of 6.24 deaths per lakh, the health ministry’s data said.

India on Thursday recorded 16,922 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest till date, increasing the country’s coronavirus tally to 4,73,105.

According to the Union health ministry’s update on Monday morning, the number of active cases in the country are 1,86,514. The country also saw 418 fatalities in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll to 14,894.

Earlier, India had recorded another highest single-day jump of nearly 16,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

National capital Delhi, which is the second worst-hit state in terms of coronavirus caseload and deaths, overtook Mumbai after the number of cases soared by 3,788 to touch 70,390.

Mumbai, has so far recorded 69,625 cases, according to official figures.

In all, 12 states now account for more than 10,000 coronavirus cases as they continued to report record daily spikes that were mainly attributed to augmented testing.

In India, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic accounting for almost one-third of the country’s tally with over I.40 lakh cases.