News updates from Hindustan Times: Houston to say ‘Howdy, Modi!’ today and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 09:02 IST

Houston to say ‘Howdy, Modi’ today, PM to address over 50,000 Indian-Americans

The Indian PM arrived in Houston late on Saturday for the “Howdy Modi” event in which he will be joined by Trump and will address over 50,000 Indian-Americans. The event is scheduled to be held on Sunday at a sprawling football stadium. Read more.

Jaish facility in Balakot bombed by IAF jets in February is fully functional again

The Jaish facility in Pakistan which was bombed during the Balakot airstrikes is up and running again. Pakistan watchers say that the Jaish has started advanced “daura tarbiya” courses for 50 jihadists in Markaz Subhan Allah and Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bahawalpur, with the Peshawar and Jamrud facilities also being activated for action in Kashmir. Read more.

Rs 1.45 lakh crore corporate tax cuts finalised by govt in 36 hours

The Centre has announced its most sweeping corporate tax rates which would forego Rs 1.45 lakh crore in revenue. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday slashed corporate tax rates for domestic manufacturers from 30% to 22%, while for new manufacturing companies, the rate was reduced from 25% to 15%. Read more.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Rishabh Pant reshuffle on the cards

With pressure building on Rishabh Pant after another cheap dismissal in Mohali batting at No 4, the two could be asked to swap batting spots on Sunday. India are expected to continue backing Pant, but a failure here will put a question mark on the wicketkeeper-batsman’s spot in the team after being backed strongly as Dhoni’s replacement. Read more.

Why is BJP counting on Khattar for ‘Mission 75’ in Haryana | Opinion

As Haryana’s first non-Jat chief minister since 1996 – the last was Bhajan Lal, a Bishnoi – Manohar Lal Khattar has turned the long-entrenched caste calculus on its head. Also, he is now decidedly in the pole position in what is set to be a direct contest between the BJP and Congress. How did Khattar, so bereft of experience in administration and political management, cultivate a formidable profile? Read full opinion here.

Gully Boy is India’s entry to Oscars: Ranveer Singh wants to make ‘mark on world stage’, Alia Bhatt prays for its win

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh pray for Gully Boy, as the Zoya Akhtar directed movie has been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Film category. Read more.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 09:00 IST