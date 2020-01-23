e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: How Shaheen Bagh-type protest has galvanised people and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jan 23, 2020 21:11 IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

How Shaheen Bagh-type protest has galvanised people

In Shaheen Bagh, thousands of women are sitting round the clock everyday, carrying a message of resistance to the recently amended citizenship act (CAA) and the subsequent proposed exercise of National Register of Citizens (NRC). Their message is loud and clear - a satyagraha to be heard by the government. Read more

Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital

At least thirty nurses from Kerala were reportedly quarantined in a hospital in Saudi Arabia after one of them tested positive for deadly coronavirus that claimed several lives in China, said their relatives. Read more

‘If I was not a minister, I would have bid for Air India’: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said if he was not a minister, he would be bidding for Air India, the debt-laden airline government seeks to divest. Read more

Twitter tells facial recognition app, Clearview AI to stop collecting images

Twitter has told law enforcement app maker Clearview AI to stop downloading images from its platform to build its facial recognition databases as it violates its policies. Read more

Amit Aggarwal is LFW’s Grand Finale designer

Amit Aggarwal is known for his powerful collections which are futuristic and a confluence of structure and fluidity. For the first time, the designer is all set to close the curtains on one of the leading fashion events in the country. The Summer/Resort 2020 edition promises to be its biggest yet. Read more

With just one hit in half-a-decade, a look at Kangana Ranaut’s box office track record ahead of Panga

Since her 2014 hit, Queen, Kangana Ranaut has firmly established herself as one of the industry’s top stars. Several reports pegged her salary to be approximately Rs 11 crore per film, making her one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actors. Read more

Australian Open 2020: Rafael Nadal accidentally hits ball girl, comes up with priceless reaction - Watch

World number 1 Rafael Nadal accidentally struck a ball girl during his second round match in the ongoing Australian Open 2020 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday. Read more

top news
india news