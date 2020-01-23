e-paper
30 Indian nurses quarantined in Saudi hospital over coronavirus scare: Reports

30 Indian nurses quarantined in Saudi hospital over coronavirus scare: Reports

india Updated: Jan 23, 2020 17:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
A thermal scanner checks on arriving passengers at Manila's international airport, Philippines on January 23.
A thermal scanner checks on arriving passengers at Manila's international airport, Philippines on January 23. (AP Photo)
         

At least 30 nurses from Kerala have been quarantined in a hospital in Saudi Arabia after one of them tested positive for deadly coronavirus that claimed many lives in China, reports emanating from the Gulf kingdom said.

The incident came to light after some of them called their relatives and complained about their situation. “We have been herded in two rooms of the hospital for more than a day. No proper tests were done and we are not treated properly. We have also complained to Indian embassy officials,” one of them told a Malayalam channel over phone.

As per details available, a 38-year-old nurse hailing from Ettumanoor in Kottayam contracted the virus while treating a Filipino who had tested positive for the virus. Later, all nurses who came in contact with their affected colleague, were isolated and put under observation. But quarantined nurses said it was a panic reaction and they were isolated without any tests or procedures. A senior official of the Non-Residents Keralites Association said they are in touch with Indian embassy officials in Riyadh.

The deadly virus was first reported in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people and capital of central China’s Hubei province. It has so far claimed 17 lives and affected nearly 700 people. Wuhan is on lockdown, with urban transport networks shut and outgoing flights suspended.

On Thursday, Huanggang became the second Chinese city to go into lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.

The previously unknown strain is believed to have emerged late last year from illegally traded wildlife at an animal market in Wuhan.

Preliminary research suggests the virus was passed to humans from snakes, but Chinese government medical adviser Zhong Nanshan has also identified badgers and rats as possible sources. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the new virus, which China says is mutating. It says there is evidence of respiratory transmission.

There could be unsuspecting vectors among the hundreds of Indian students who have left Wuhan and returned home for the Chinese New Year (CNY) holidays in the past two weeks.

More than 600 Indian students study in Wuhan and the majority of them have left the city in the past two weeks during the time when the previously unknown virus was silently spreading across the city.

