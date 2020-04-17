News updates from Hindustan Times: How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court

The Covid-19 lockdown has affected the functioning of courts across the country. Most courts are only taking up extremely urgent cases (which directly and immediately impact liberty and livelihood of people) and these are heard through video conference. Read more.

India spends $1.7 million from Saarc Covid-19 Fund, Imran Khan is again AWOL

India, which had pledged $10 million to help other South Asian countries tackle the Covid-19 pandemic last month, has already delivered medicines and other relief material worth $1.7 million, people familiar with the development told Hindustan Times. Read more.

‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, apprehending community transmission in the state, on Friday urged people to avoid crowding the markets and hinted at stricter implementation of lockdown rules to combat coronavirus. Read more.

To drop red zone tag, Bhubaneswar begins collecting 5000 samples for Covid-19 tests

Keen to get Bhubaneswar out of the Red Zone by April 20, the Odisha government on Friday announced that 5000 samples would be collected from the Covid-19 hotspots of Bhubaneswar beginning today.Bhubaneswar has accounted for 46 of the 60 positive cases in Odisha resulting in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare tagging Khurda district among the 170 Covid-19 hotspot districts. Read more.

Private schools should rethink on hiking fees, demanding quarterly payements: HRD minister

Faced with requests from troubled parents from across the country, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday appealed to private schools to not hike fees or demand quarterly payments as the world was going though a crisis. Read more.

Tic tac toe challenge has taken over TikTok and the fluffy, feathery participants are killing it. Watch

The #tictactoe challenge has gained quite the popularity on the video-sharing app. The videos work this way. A checkerboard is drawn on a sheet of paper and the boxes are filled with treats. And then the participants are introduced - they are none other than pets. Read more.

The new social distancing look is not just an outfit anymore. It is a strong message to fashion

The idea of social distancing has raised as many trends as the questions around it. This new buzzword has its shadow cast upon everything under the sun. The struggles are surely different depending upon where we are, what we think, what we have and what we are going to do with it. Read more.

How Apple and Google’s joint technology to combat Covid-19 is going to work

We have reported about Apple and Google joining hands to create an operating system-level technology that will help speed up contact tracing. In case you have been terribly out of sync, you can read the report here.Contact tracing is a recommended procedure to slow the spread of Covid-19 with more than two million people infected worldwide. Read more.

Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained

With testing for Covid-19 going up in India, pool testing can turn out to be an effective way. In pool testing, throat swabs from two to five people are mixed together and tested in a single unit. All individual samples in a negative pool are regarded as negative while if a pooled sample tests positive, each person in the pool is tested individually to find out who is affected. Pool testing increases the testing capacities of labs and saves time, reduces cost and lowers manpower.Watch here.