‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 19:01 IST

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, apprehending community transmission in the state, on Friday urged people to avoid crowding the markets and hinted at stricter implementation of lockdown rules to combat coronavirus.

Over the last three days, 63 persons tested positive for novel coronavirus infection. The state’s cumulative figure of Covid-19 positive cases rose from 69 on April 4 to 255 on April 16, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

“The prospect of community transmission looms large if we do not implement the lockdown strictly. I don’t want to see crowds in the markets. Armed police personnel will also be deployed in markets if necessary,” she said on Friday.

The CM said that every market must have hand sanitisers for people to use before they step in. The administration has relocated most of the markets to spacious areas nearby over the past three days.

There was a significant change in the chief minister’s approach. The chief minister had so long been insisting that the state would have a ‘lockdown with a humane face’ and instructed the police not to indulge in excesses.

However, on Friday, she said, “Whoever breaks lockdown will face legal action. We will land in great danger if the lockdown is not strictly followed.”

She also took a dig at governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, though without naming him, for seeking central paramilitary forces to enforce lockdown in Bengal. Incidentally, Dhankhar on April 15 had written in a social media post that the state should requisition central forces, a demand that was later supported by Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Rahul Sinha, among others.

On Friday, the chief minister said, “Some people are seeking central paramilitary forces for the sake of petty politics. Why should we need central forces when the state police are doing so well?”

BJP leaders, however, attributed the chief minister’s toughening of stand to their effort in putting pressure on the state government. “The Centre had warned the state. The governor had raised an alarm. We have been persistently raising the issue. All these factors have led to her waking up from a slumber,” said BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh.

Banerjee also flagged the issue of infiltration through the Bangladesh border and said, “People keep entering through the borders with Bangladesh in 24-Parganas. It must be ensured that no one enters through the border with Bangladesh.”

The Border Security Force (BSF), however, said that the border has remained entirely sealed. “We are maintaining a strict vigil and there has been no case of infiltration from Bangladesh,” said S S Guleria, spokesperson of BSF South Bengal Frontier.

She said that the situation in Howrah district “is ultra-sensitive” and that some wards in Kolkata are also ‘red zones’. “No one will be allowed to enter or move out of red zones,” said the chief minister.

Chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said that 81% of the state’s Covid-19 positive cases are from urban areas, especially urban Howrah and northern and central part of Kolkata.

Banerjee has fixed targets for three weeks for the state and district administrations to bring back red zones into green zones.

“Kolkata and Howrah, will have to come back to the orange zone within 14 days and then in another seven days to the green zone. Kolkata and Howrah are a challenge for us,” she added.

She also warned the top brass of some districts which presently have very few or no cases that she would not spare them if there is any outbreak in their districts.

The state, however, has allowed inter-district movement from Friday. Commenting on this, the chief minister said, “Even though there is still no inter-state movement of migrant workers, inter-district movement has started from Friday. So we have to take special care,” she added.