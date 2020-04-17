e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Make donation to CM relief fund part of CSR’: West Bengal FM Amit Mitra

‘Make donation to CM relief fund part of CSR’: West Bengal FM Amit Mitra

The West Bengal government has urged the central government to allow contributions made to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund or the State Relief Fund for Covid-19 as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditure.

india Updated: Apr 17, 2020 06:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra
West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra (File photo)
         

The West Bengal government has urged the central government to allow contributions made to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund or the State Relief Fund for Covid-19 as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditure.

In a letter to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra said that confusion was created among business establishments after the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) in an April 10 circular, detailing the frequently asked questions (FAQs) on CSR, said contributions to CM’s relief fund or the state relief fund for Covid-19 relief do not qualify for CSR but those to the PM-CARES fund and the State Disaster Management Authority do.

In the letter, which has been viewed by HT, Mitra said that the MCA had in its March 23 circular stated that “spending of CSR funds for Covid-19 is eligible CSR activity.”

“May I point out that the circular no 10/2020 dtd. 23.3.20 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, clearly stated that ‘Spending of CSR funds for Covid-19 is eligible CSR activity’. Therefore we were confident that the contributions to the Fund will qualify as CSR activity for businesses Unfortunately, a huge confusion has arisen among companies after the issuance of the FAQ,” he said.

The letter added that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference on April 11.

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
PM Modi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman meet with stimulus in pipeline
PM Modi, FM Nirmala Sitharaman meet with stimulus in pipeline
One-third of India lives in red zones, Tamil Nadu leads the list
One-third of India lives in red zones, Tamil Nadu leads the list
Covid crisis temporary brake, it will improve: Prakash Javadekar
Covid crisis temporary brake, it will improve: Prakash Javadekar
‘Some states could reopen literally tomorrow’: Trump’s 3-phase plan to guvs
‘Some states could reopen literally tomorrow’: Trump’s 3-phase plan to guvs
Patients start infection spread before symptoms set in: Study
Patients start infection spread before symptoms set in: Study
Donald Trump upbeat despite 2,494 deaths in US in a day
Donald Trump upbeat despite 2,494 deaths in US in a day
Your voice may be able to tell if you have Covid
Your voice may be able to tell if you have Covid
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news