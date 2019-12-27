e-paper
Friday, Dec 27, 2019
News updates from Hindustan Times| In Amit Shah's counterattack on Rahul Gandhi, a challenge on citizenship facts and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times| In Amit Shah’s counterattack on Rahul Gandhi, a challenge on citizenship facts and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Dec 27, 2019 17:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.
Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In Amit Shah’s counterattack on Rahul Gandhi, a challenge on citizenship facts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused the Opposition Congress of spreading rumours and disrupting peace by misleading people. Read more here.

Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘understand the chronology’ is twin attack on Amit Shah, BJP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday borrowed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “understand the chronology” remark on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to take a swipe at the BJP. Read more here.

SSC CHSL 2017 results: Final scores uploaded, here’s how to check

Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the marks obtained by candidates for the combined higher secondary level (CHSL) 2017 exam. Candidates can check their scores online at ssc.nic.in. Read more here.

Recap 2019: Top 10 trending cars on Google in India

While the Indian automotive industry may have experienced a slowdown in 2019, there was no thaw in how much interest people at large showed for cars online. Read more here.

Try a different ‘fresh start’: Life Hacks by Charles Assisi

Before we morph into perfect humans, a voice in our heads pleads that we be allowed to engage with our vices one last time. It’s a plea we want to hear and give in to. Read more here.

‘Not a safe country’: Javed Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad launched a scathing attack on India and urged International Cricket Council (ICC) to stop teams from touring the country. Read more here.

top news
