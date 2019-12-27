e-paper
Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘understand the chronology’ is twin attack on Amit Shah, BJP

Amit Shah, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in April, had reportedly said, “Aap chronology samajh lijiye (please understand the chronology)”. He had reportedly said first the CAB will come, then the NRC and not just for Bengal but for the entire country.

india Updated: Dec 27, 2019 16:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo/Hindustan Times)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday borrowed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “understand the chronology” remark on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to take a swipe at the BJP in general and the BJP minister in particular.

Her stinging attack on the home minister comes amid massive protests across the country against the amended citizenship law that fast-tracks citizenship for Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Hindus, Christians, Paris who fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

“Understand the chronology... First they will promise you two crore jobs. Then they will form the government. Then they will destroy your universities. Then they will destroy the country’s constitution. Then you will protest. Then they will call you a ‘fool’ but youngistan will not budge,” she tweeted in Hindi.

 

On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet approved fund allocation for updating the National Population Register (NPR), putting the official stamp on a revised pan-India list of “usual residents”, but attempted to distance the exercise from the controversial NRC.

On the same day, in an interview to ANI, Amit Shah categorically said that NPR is not related to NRC and the data of NPR would not be used in NRC. He also refuted allegations that the Narendra Modi-led government is constructing detention centres and said that the amended citizenship act can only provide the same to a person but can’t snatch away citizenship.

