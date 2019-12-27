In Amit Shah’s counterattack on Rahul Gandhi, a challenge on citizenship facts

india

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 17:04 IST

Amid the nationwide protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused the Opposition Congress of spreading rumours and disrupting peace by misleading people.

Addressing a rally in Shimla to mark two years of the Jai Ram Thakur-led Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government in Himachal Pradesh, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured that CAA would not strip minorities of their citizenship.

“Congress and company are spreading rumours that it (CAA) will strip minority communities, Muslim brethren, of their citizenship,” Shah said. “I challenge Rahul Baba (Gandhi) to point out one (such) provision.”

Asking the Congress to stop the “propaganda”, he said, “If you have the facts then go to the public.”

The CAA is meant to grant citizenship to minority communities coming to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, he reiterated.

Mentioning the Nehru-Liaquat Pact signed by India and Pakistan in 1950 to protect minority communities within their respective territories, the BJP chief said, “India implemented the treaty in letter and spirit as protection of minorities was a duty bestowed on us by the Constitution.”

In Pakistan and Bangladesh, however, the population of minority communities decreased to three per cent to seven per cent, respectively, he added.

Lakhs and crores of people, who had suffered years of repression, fled to India and took shelter here. It was PM Modi who took the courageous step to grant citizenship to these stateless people.

On Article 370, Shah said he remembered as a 13-year-old raising the slogan, “Ek desh mein do vidhan, do pradhan nahi aur do nishan nahi chalenge (A country should not have two sets of laws, two leaders or two symbols).”

Praising PM Modi for scrapping Article 370 and sending the message to the world that Kashmir is an integral part of India, the BJP chief said, “Today, Kashmir is a shining crown of our united country.”

Terming Modi’s decisions on national security as “historic”, Shah said in the UPA regime India’s borders were not safe with Pakistani terrorists entering the country at will and killing Indian soldiers.

“When they attacked Uri and Pulwama in the BJP regime, however, they forgot that a man with a 56-inch chest was in power. The Modi government replied by conducting surgical and air strikes within 10 days and eliminated terrorists by entering Pakistan territory,” he said.

“Today, India is the third country after the US and Israel that can carry out such military action to safeguard its territory, all because of Modi’s will power,” Shah said.