News updates from Hindustan Times: In PM Modi’s call to embrace Kashmiris, a jab at Pak and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:29 IST

In PM Modi’s call to embrace Kashmiris, a jab at Pak for creating mistrust

From a rally in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir with a call to all Indians to help rebuild a new Kashmir, embrace the people of the state who have suffered for decades and turn the valley into ‘jannat’ or heaven, again.

Chidambaram complains of back ache, says no pillow and chair in Tihar

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday complained in the Supreme Court that he has not been given even a pillow and a chair in Tihar jail, where he has been lodged since September 5, when the court sent him to 14 days judicial custody in the INX media case. His custody was today extended till October 3.

‘For God’s sake, trust SC’: PM Modi pans ‘motormouths’ on Ram temple

As the dispute over the Ayodhya land title dispute enters the final lap in the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke out against leaders making statements about the Ram temple and let the top court take a call.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar sealed their berths in next year’s Olympics in Tokyo by reaching semifinals at World Wrestling Championships at Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan.

NASA analysing images of Chandrayaan-2’s landing site: Report

NASA is analysing, validating and reviewing the images clicked by its lunar orbiter of the area on the Moon where India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission made an unsuccessful attempt to soft land its Vikram module, according to a media report that quoted a project scientist of the US space agency.

India vs South Africa: Angry Virat Kohli breaks stumps in 2nd T20I at Mohali- Watch

It is human to err on a cricket field, or that of any other sport, but even the smallest of mistakes can sometimes come back to haunt you by being the difference between victory and defeat. For someone like Virat Kohli, who plainly detests being on the wrong side of the result, these small mistakes can be an eyesore.

Saif Ali Khan forgets way to Pataudi Palace, asks locals for directions

Actor Saif Ali Khan reportedly forgot the directions to his ancestral home, and had to take the help of local youth.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 17:29 IST