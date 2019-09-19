India vs South Africa: Angry Virat Kohli breaks stumps at Mohali- Watch

cricket

Sep 19, 2019

It is human to err on a cricket field, or that of any other sport, but even the smallest of mistakes can sometimes come back to haunt you by being the difference between victory and defeat. For someone like Virat Kohli, who plainly detests being on the wrong side of the result, these small mistakes can be an eyesore. The Indian captain gives more than a hundred percent each time he hits the greens and expects the same from each of his players. So, when you make a mistake, expect the skipper to not take it well.

Kohli’s anger was in full show at Mohali on Wednesday as India fielded first against the Proteas in the 2nd T20 international. It was the 10th over of the innings and a fumble in the deep by Shreyas Iyer allowed Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock to steal an extra run. Not just that, the wayward throw meant the Proteas also ran on the overthrow. This left the Indian captain fuming and he broke the stumps with his hand after collecting the ball

Other than this it was a good day on the field for the Indian captain. He took a stunning catch to send back de Kock and then followed it up with an unbeaten innings, which saw his team through to their first ever home win over South Africa in a T20 international.

Not just this Kohli also overtook his deputy Rohit Sharma in the list of most runs scored in T20Is and most 50-plus knocks in international cricket’s shortest format.

