‘For god’s sake, trust judiciary of India’: PM Modi on push for Ram mandir

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:19 IST

People should trust the judiciary of India and stop this “nonsense” on Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Maharashtra’s Nashik.

It was not immediately clear as to who were the people the PM was referring to.

The PM wondered why these people are “creating obstacles” when the Supreme Court is hearing the 70-year-old Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid title dispute on a daily basis.

“I am astonished where did these ‘bayan bahadur’ come from? Why are they creating obstacles? We should trust the Supreme Court, the Constitution and the judiciary of India. I request these people to trust the judiciary of India, for god’s sake,” said the PM.

The PM urged the people to show respect for the top court as all people are presenting their arguments in the court.

On Monday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded that the Centre take a “courageous” decision to bring in a law to build a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Praising the Centre’s Kashmir move, abrogation of Article 370, the Sena pitched for a similar courage to be shown in the Ram mandir issue.

“We expect that Centre should not wait for court order and use it powers. The Centre took a courageous step in abrogating Article 370. It is out request that the Centre would do the same for Ram Mandir issue,” said Thackeray

The Sena’s demand is seen as a pressure tactic on its ally BJP with which it is involved in contentious seat sharing talks for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The five-judge Supreme Court bench hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title case on Wednesday set October 18 target to complete hearing in the case. “Let us make a joint effort to conclude the same by Oct 18”, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said.

The bench started holding daily hearings from August to fast-track the case that has been pending for decades after the apex court appointed mediation committee failed to develop a consensus among the parties to arrive at an amicable resolution.

More than a dozen appeals were filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 15:41 IST