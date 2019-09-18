Ayodhya land dispute case: Supreme Court sets October 18 target to complete hearing

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:28 IST

The five-judge Supreme Court bench hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title case on Wednesday set October 18 target to complete hearing in the case. “Let us make a joint effort to conclude the same by Oct 18”, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said.

Chief Justice Gogoi had yesterday asked the parties to share a tentative schedule for concluding their arguments. The bench, which has heard the parties for 25 days, started holding daily hearings in this case last month.

The bench had yesterday asked all the lawyers to sit together to come up with a tentative schedule to complete their arguments so that the judges could figure how much time they have to write the judgment.

Justice Gogoi retires as the CJI on November 17.

The parties submitted this schedule to the bench as the top court resumed the hearing on Wednesday. The bench, after perusing the timelines indicated by the lawyers, set the October 18 date.

“If need be, we can extend our sitting by an hour,” Chief Justice Gogoi said.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 11:06 IST