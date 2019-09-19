Kashmiris suffered for 40 yrs, embrace them, rebuild new Kashmir: PM Modi

india

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:12 IST

From a rally in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir with a call to all Indians to help rebuild a new Kashmir, embrace the people of the state who have suffered for decades and turn the valley into ‘jannat’ or heaven, again.

PM Modi referred to “Kashmir hamara hai” slogans at a BJP rally to underscore that now it was time for the rest of the country to rebuild a new Kashmir and embrace Kashmiris. PM Modi also spoke about applying balm to the wounds of the people who have suffered a lot for decades. “Will you come forward,” he asked. The crowd roared back in the affirmative.

PM Modi also accused opposition parties of trying to derive political benefit over the government’s decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution. “This decision, aimed at strengthening the country’s unity, will also help the people of Jammu and Kashmir to realise their aspirations and dreams,” PM Modi said at the BJP rally in Nashik to mark the end of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s Mahajanadesh Yatra ahead of Maharashtra state elections.

Without naming Pakistan, the prime minister also spoke about the continuing efforts from across the border to create mistrust and violence.

The country does realise that there is an effort to create instability and mistrust from across the border. There are many attempts to incite violence,” he said.

PM Modi questioned the role of Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and asked why they were making statements that could be used by the country’s enemies to malign India in the international arena.

“I can understand the confusion of Congress but why is a senior leader and experienced leader like Sharad Pawar supporting Pakistan? Everyone in the country and the world know where are terror factories located,” PM added.

The prime minister had earlier also attacked the Congress-led UPA for failing to give soldiers bulletproof jackets for soldiers. The BJP government, he said, had not only expedited the process but also encouraged its manufacturing within the country. “Now we export these vests,” he said.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 15:34 IST