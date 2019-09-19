india

PM Narendra Modi is addressing a public rally in Nashik, Maharashtra, on Thursday afternoon.

Here are the highlights of the PM’s address:

- Recalling his visit to Maharashtra’s Dindori in April before the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi said the huge crowds at Nashik have broken the record of the numbers back then . People have come to bless Devendra Fadnavis.

- The people of Maharashtra have made up their minds to bless those who will work as per expectations.

- Maharashtra should have progressed at a certain speed but the people became victims of political instability.

- Want to congratulate Fadnavis government for the work it has done.

- For the first time in 60 years, a government came back with such a big mandate.

- Farmers of the state have benefitted in the last five years

- The government at Centre has completed 100 days ...work done in 100 days is before the nation. There is promise, performance and delivery .

- We promised to strengthen our armed forces. We inducted two helicopters in the recent days and very soon Rafale jets will be inducted in IAF.

- Our government is fulfilling all its promises. Our army in 2009 had asked for over one lakh bullet-proof jackets. Time the Congress government of the day did not pay heed to that demand. But when the NDA government came to power, we started the process of procuring the bullet-proof jackets. We not only provided the jackets to them but now India has joined the nations which manufacture bullet-proof jackets of world standard and we are exporting these to over 100 countries.

- We had promised new efforts to solve the problems of Jammu and Kashmir and Leh. I can say now that process has started. Our decision on J&K is for India’s unity, to rid people of separatism and corruption.

- All Indians are determined to once again make Kashmir a heaven. The problems suffered by Kashmiris for 40 years due to wrong policies of the previous governments, it’s time to rid them of those problems.

- People of J&K want development, new job opportunities.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 14:27 IST