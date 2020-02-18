News updates from Hindustan Times: In Uttar Pradesh budget 2020, Rs 595 crore for Ayodhya and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 16:59 IST

In Uttar Pradesh budget 2020, Rs 595 crore for Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday started the process to give a boost to tourism and pilgrimage in Ayodhya by allocating Rs 500 crore in the annual state budget 2020-21 for the construction of an airport in the temple town.

Wuhan hospital chief dies of coronavirus; death toll climbs to 1,871, 72,500 infected

The director of a hospital in Wuhan died from the coronavirus on Tuesday morning as the death toll and the number of new infections from the outbreak continues to mount in China.

UP government allocates fund for six new universities in state

The state government on Tuesday earmarked funds to set up three new state universities for higher education, one Ayush university, a law university and a police forensic university in 2020-21 Annual Budget.

Kiara Advani’s embroidered blue dress has left us confused on many levels

Kiara Advani has been busy over the weekend playing the role of a bridesmaid for one of her close friends who tied the knot in Jaipur.

PhotoSquared data leak leaves 94.7GB of customer data exposed online including names, addresses

Researchers recently discovered that a popular photo app called PhotoSquared leaked personal data and images of thousands of customers.

Inzamam-ul-Haq names 3 batsmen from different eras ‘who changed the game of cricket’

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq named three batsmen from different eras who according to him changed the game of cricket and gave it a ‘new style’ with their aggression, imagination and innovative batting.

After Filmfare Awards 2020, old video of Salman Khan calling Bollywood awards shows ‘stupid’ goes viral. Watch

An old video of Salman Khan denouncing the Bollywood awards’ shows as “stupid” went viral after the Filmfare Awards 2020, which took place in Guwahati on Saturday evening.