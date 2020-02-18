In Uttar Pradesh budget 2020, Rs 595 crore for Ayodhya

india

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 16:43 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday started the process to give a boost to tourism and pilgrimage in Ayodhya by allocating Rs 500 crore in the annual state budget 2020-21 for the construction of an airport in the temple town.

An additional Rs 85 crore has been allocated for the development of tourist infrastructure facilities and another Rs 10 crore for the renovation of Tulsi Smarak Bhawan.

The allocation comes close on the heels of announcement of formation of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust by the Union Cabinet for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The trust is likely to hold its first meeting on February 19 in Delhi.

Presenting the budget in state assembly, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the state government was committed to give boost to tourism sector in the state by developing pilgrim centres and tourist spots.

On October 26, 2019, a grand Deepotsav was celebrated in Ayodhya by lighting 4.4 lakh earthen lamps, a record that has been included in the Guinness Book of World Records. Speaking on the budget, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said besides fulfilling the aspirations of the people, the state government had also respected the faith of the people by allocating funds for development of pilgrim centres. “Funds have been allocated for the construction of an international level airport in Ayodhya. The pilgrim centre there will have air connectivity with other cities in the country and the state,” he said.

“Development of tourist and pilgrim centres will give thrust to the service sector in the state and pave the way for employment opportunity for the youth,” Yogi said.

Priest of the famous Hanuman Garhi temple Raju Das said, “If we want Ayodhya on the international tourism map, an airport in the temple town is a must. This airport will also ensure overall development of temple town.”

A government spokesperson said that authorities had already announced construction of a bus station, water transport facility, digital museum, river front development and cobble stone pedestrian path in Ayodhya.