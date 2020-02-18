UP government allocates fund for six new universities in state

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 16:52 IST

The state government on Tuesday earmarked funds to set up three new state universities for higher education, one Ayush university, a law university and a police forensic university in 2020-21 Annual Budget.

The three universities for higher education will come up in Saharanpur, Azamgarh and Aligarh respectively.

Rs 20.20 crore has been earmarked for a university in Azamgarh, Rs 20.70 crore for university in Aligarh and Rs 20 lakh for Saharanpur University in the budget.

Presently, there are 17 state universities in Uttar Pradesh.

“With this, the state government has met a long pending demand of setting up a state university in Saharanpur,” said principal secretary, higher education, Monika Garg.

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had made announcement of setting up of state university in Saharanpur district, an official said.

“The university has started functioning temporarily from a Government Degree College, Punwar. As many as 10 rooms have been allocated for the university till proper land is identified for construction of a full-fledged university,” said Dhirendra Kumar Verma, who has been appointed as the first registrar of the proposed Saharanpur University.

“The district administration has already identified 50 acre land just behind the Government Degree College, Punwar and MoU has been signed with the farmers. The state government will soon announce the name of the new university,” he said.

“We plan to start the new session from July 2020 from the present temporary location,” said Kumar, who took charge as registrar on February 6.

In November last, the Yogi government had announced to set up a state university named after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh in Aligarh.

Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had donated land for the construction of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and BJP leaders had earlier raised a demand that the AMU be re-named after the Jat king.

However, to avoid any political controversy on the issue, the Yogi government has decided to build a new university in his name, an official said.

The state government has also proposed to set up of Police Forensic University in Lucknow, Ayush University in Gorakhpur and a Law University in Prayagraj.

A sum of Rs 20 crore has been allocated for law university in Prayaragraj.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who also hold portfolio for higher education, said he wish to congratulate chief minister who not only gave his consent to 28 private universities but also made provision for three new state universities.

“I am confident that the government will complete all necessary formalities to ensure that teaching work begins at the earliest in all the three new universities. In addition provisions have been made for about 100 new secondary level schools which will also become functional soon,” Sharma said.

An arrangement of Rs 111 crore has been made under Rashtriya Uchchtar Shiksha Abhiyan for the development of infrastructure facilities in the field of higher education.

An amount of Rs 270 crore is proposed for Atal Residential schools being set up in 18 divisions of the state.

An amount of Rs 18,363 crore proposed under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan to improve school education at primary and senior primary levels in the state. A target of distributing free text books and work books among 19 million students for next academic session has also been set up.

New schemes for youth

Yogi government has also announced allocations for two new schemes- Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion scheme and Yuva Udyamita Vikas Abhiyan (YUVA) to link the youth of the state with self-employment and employment.

Provision of Rs 100 crore was made under the Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion scheme to impart on-job training to the youth of the state in MSME Units and link them with an employment of definite period.

Under the scheme, the youths will not only be imparted training but also given stipend.

Out of the total amount of stipend, Rs 1500 will be borne by the Central government, Rs1000 by the state government and remaining amount by the concerning industry.

YUVA Hub

Allocations have also been made for a novel initiative taken through the Yuva Udyamita Vikas Abhiyan (YUVA) to provide employment to lakhs of trained youths in the state. Under this scheme, YUVA Hub will be set-up in every districts of the state. The hub will assist the youth in conceptualization of the concept, financial help for one year and in operation of unit. The scheme is likely to make over one lakh youths self-dependent. An amount of Rs 50 crore is proposed for setting up YUVA Hub in every districts. The state government will target to train 2 lakh youths under various training programmes of UP Skill Development Mission.