After Filmfare Awards 2020, old video of Salman Khan calling Bollywood awards shows ‘stupid’ goes viral. Watch

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 16:22 IST

Bollywood awards shows are often accused of focussing on glitz and glamour, rather than actual recognition of excellence in cinema. An old video of Salman Khan denouncing the Bollywood awards’ shows as “stupid” went viral after the Filmfare Awards 2020, which took place in Guwahati on Saturday evening.

In the clip, Salman says, “I will not go and pick up a Filmfare Award or any stupid award. Like, there are 3-4 awards that they contacted me for, but I didn’t want to go pick them up. National Award mile, that’s prestigious, that I will go and pick up. But I will not go to a magazine that is running on our (film industry) strength. Understand?”

“Stars ke interview pe yeh magazine chal rahi hai aur woh hi aapko bulate hai aur bolte hai ki, ‘We are going to give you an award. You come and perform.’ Then they sell it to Pan Parag or Manikchand, and we are like idiots, sitting there and suit-vuit pehen ke award le rahe hai,” he adds.

Salman goes on to compare such events to receiving awards from his driver or makeup man. “It’s like, tomorrow, my driver, my servant and my makeup man will come and say, ‘Baba, aaj hum tumko award dete hai.’ It’s stupid!” he says in the video.

Salman has won two Filmfare Awards till date – he won the Best Male Debut award in 1990 for Maine Pyaar Kiya and the Best Supporting Actor in 1999 for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In 2017, at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards press conference, Salman had said that he prefers “rewards more than awards”. He was quoted by PTI as saying, “I don’t go and receive awards, I just go and perform. Even after such bad performances, they (organisers) are paying me for it. I am more than happy doing it. It’s like I am getting money for standing there.”

