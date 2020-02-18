e-paper
Rangoli disagrees with Kangana Ranaut over Alia Bhatt's Raazi: 'She goes to Pak, gets pregnant, comes back. Country be damned'

Rangoli disagrees with Kangana Ranaut over Alia Bhatt’s Raazi: ‘She goes to Pak, gets pregnant, comes back. Country be damned’

Rangoli Chandel went on another rant against Alia Bhatt on Tuesday, calling out her film choices and how she still manages to win awards.

bollywood Updated: Feb 18, 2020 15:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt played a spy in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi.
Alia Bhatt played a spy in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi.
         

Kangana Ranaut heaped praises on Alia Bhatt’s Raazi back in 2018 but her sister Rangoli Chandel has very different views on the film. In yet another one of her weekly Twitter rants against Alia, she now targeted her for lifting Filmfare Awards each year by ‘catering’ to liberals.

Rangoli was responding to a news piece on Tuesday about Alia feeling honoured how Osho’s secretary Ma Anand Sheela was happy about the actor playing her in a biopic. “Alia ji played a Muslim spy in Raazi who goes to Pakistan, gets pregnant and starts crying that she wants to go home. Country and nationalism be damned. Bollywood liberals get their best actress. In Gully Boy she played a burqa-clad woman and that was enough for the liberals to crown her best actress again,” she wrote in multiple tweets.

 

 “Now Alia is playing a pimp in Gangubai Kathiawadi. According to Hussain Zaidi’s book, Gangu was a prostitute but when she grew older, she began supplying girls to top gangsters,” she said adding that “she might find competition in Ananya (Panday) now”.

However, in 2018, Kangana had called Alia the ‘undisputed queen’ of Bollywood after watching her in Raazi. “I have no words to express performance of Alia (Bhatt) in the film. She is so good,” she said. But things changed when Alia did not return her compliments. “These girls send me their trailers like Alia sent me the trailer of Raazi and said, ‘Please watch it’. For me, it was not a Karan Johar film or Alia film, for me, it was a film on Sehmat Khan, the girl who has given her everything to the country,” she said.

Rangoli Chandel speaking about Alia Bhatt on Twitter.
Rangoli Chandel speaking about Alia Bhatt on Twitter.

A lot has happened between Kangana and Alia since 2018. Kangana has repeatedly attacked Alia for delivering ‘mediocre performances’ and being a part of the ‘nepo gang’. Soon after her Filmfare Best Actress win for Gully Boy on Saturday, Rangoli tweeted, “Alia got award for her mediocre performance last year, she has a long way to go but still she was in the lead role, how do you get lead role award in a supporting role is beyond me.” 

In between all this, Alia has never given any inflammatory comments against either Kangana or Rangoli.

