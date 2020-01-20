News updates from Hindustan Times| Income tax raids on Jyotsna Suri, MD of group that owns LaLit Hotel chain and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 13:15 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 am.

Income tax raids on Jyotsna Suri, MD of group that owns LaLit Hotel chain

The Income Tax department on Monday conducted raids on the premises of Jyotsna Suri, MD of Bharat Hotels, in a tax evasion case. The group owns The LaLit luxury hotel chain. An I-T official said on Monday that eight premises are being searched, including that of Suri and her associates.

Chandrayaan 2, India-Aus 2001 match in PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted the students of the country to learn from failure to become successful in life. At the third edition of ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ - Prime Minister’s interaction with students ahead of their exams - he gave the analogy of the unsuccessful launch of Chandrayaan 2, India’s moon mission, last year.

Not a single paisa paid, says Justice Nariman before recusing from Vijay Mallya’s case

The Supreme Court on Monday told fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya that he hadn’t repaid the money the defunct airlines Kingfisher owed to the banks. “Not a single paisa has come,” Justice Rohinton Nariman remarked as soon a bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde took up the businessman’s petition to stop proceedings to confiscate his assets. Justice Nariman recused from the case soon after. Chief Justice Bobde will reconstitute the bench that will hear the case.

How Sukhoi-30 fighter jets will help check Chinese footprint in Indian Ocean

The Indian Air Force is raising a new squadron of Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets at the Thanjavur air force station in Tamil Nadu on Monday, a development that will boost the IAF’s capabilities in peninsular India and help keep an eye on the Indian Ocean Region where Chinese footprint is growing at a swift pace.

Ajay Devgn thanks army, navy and air chiefs for watching Tanhaji with him

Actor Ajay Devgn has shared a note of thanks on Twitter towards the Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Air Force chiefs. The three military heads came together for a screening of Ajay’s latest film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

India vs Australia: 3 big takeaways from India’s emphatic series win

After their series win against Australia, Team India captain Virat Kohli spoke about the intensity, the body language and the ability of the side to bounce back from losses as the biggest takeaways from India’s start in 2020. What are the three big takeaways for India from the series?

Martha Stewart ‘wouldn’t buy’ Gwyneth Paltrow’s Rs 5,500 ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’

Hollywood actor and online shopping portal Goop founder, Gwyneth Paltrow has been grabbing headlines ever since she announced the launch of her brand new This Smells Like My Vagina candle. While the world is scampering to buy and be patient as their turn comes in the waiting list for the candle, one person who wants none of it is American businesswoman, and renowned chef, writer and television personality Martha Stewart.

