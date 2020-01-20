Income tax raids on Jyotsna Suri, MD of group that owns LaLit Hotel chain

india

The Income Tax department is conducting raids on the premises of Jyotsna Suri, MD of Bharat Hotels, in a tax evasion case. The group owns The LaLit luxury hotel chain.

An I-T official said on Monday that eight premises are being searched, including that of Suri and her associates.

It was re-branded as ‘The LaLiT’ on November 19, 2008. The chain has 12 luxury hotels and resorts; the company has also launched The LaLit Traveller brand which has two mid-market segment hotels under it.

Suri took over as the MD of Bharat Hotels after the death of her husband, and founder-chariamn of the group LaLit Suri in 2006. She is also the former president of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI).

More details are awaited.