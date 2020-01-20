e-paper
Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / India News / Income tax raids on Jyotsna Suri, MD of group that owns LaLit Hotel chain

Income tax raids on Jyotsna Suri, MD of group that owns LaLit Hotel chain

An I-T official said on Monday that eight premises are being searched, including that of Suri and her associates.

india Updated: Jan 20, 2020 10:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bharat Hotels MD Jyotsna Suri.
Bharat Hotels MD Jyotsna Suri.(Facebook/Jyotsna Suri)
         

The Income Tax department is conducting raids on the premises of Jyotsna Suri, MD of Bharat Hotels, in a tax evasion case. The group owns The LaLit luxury hotel chain.

It was re-branded as ‘The LaLiT’ on November 19, 2008. The chain has 12 luxury hotels and resorts; the company has also launched The LaLit Traveller brand which has two mid-market segment hotels under it.

Suri took over as the MD of Bharat Hotels after the death of her husband, and founder-chariamn of the group LaLit Suri in 2006. She is also the former president of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI).

More details are awaited.

