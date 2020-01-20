Ajay Devgn thanks army, navy and air chiefs for watching Tanhaji with him: ‘Thank you all for the love’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 11:46 IST

Actor Ajay Devgn has shared a note of thanks on Twitter towards the Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Air Force chiefs. The three military heads came together for a screening of Ajay’s latest film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Author Harinder Sikka tweeted a picture of the chiefs with Ajay from the screening in Delhi. “#TANAHJI CREATES HISTORY The Three Chief of Military, The Navy Chief, The Army Chief, The Air Chief together watch @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD spectacular, spell binding film on India’s National Hero in Delhi. Don’t miss it friends. It’s out of this world,” he wrote in his tweet.

Ajay replied to the tweet saying, “Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji.” Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, chief of naval staff Admiral Karambir Singh and IAF chief RKS Bhadauria were seen with Ajay at the screening.

Tanhaji entered the Rs 100 crore club in less than a week’s time. The film has been receiving a unanimous response from critics and audience, generating a great word of mouth.

Also read: Shweta Bachchan says goodbye to mother-in-law Ritu Nanda in heartfelt tribute: ‘Will miss you dearly’

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare fighting for the principle of Bhagwa (saffron) flag and Swaraj (home-rule) and Satya (truth). Kajol, who essays the role of the wife of Tanhaji, Savitribai Malusare, is shown as a strong character, who accompanies him in taking firm decisions.

Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist, comes out strong as Udaybhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, and has been directed by Om Raut.

Follow @htshowbiz for more