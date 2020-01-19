Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office day 9: Ajay Devgn film earns Rs 141 cr, Deepika Padukone movie slows down

bollywood

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 10:31 IST

There is just no stopping Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office and fuelling its growth is Mahrashtra. The story of Maratha hero Tanhaji Malusare earned an estimated Rs 15.5 crore at the ticket windows on its second Saturday to post a total of Rs 141 crore in nine days, as per Box Office India. Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, a hard-hitting tale of an acid attack survivor, seems to be slowing down after nine days at box office.

The film is expected to earn over Rs 200 crore, something trade analyst Taran Adarsh hinted on Saturday. “Tanhaji emerges a big favourite of moviegoers... Maintains a strong grip on [second] Fri... Strong chance of hitting ₹ 200 cr, if it maintains the rhythm... #Maharashtra record run continues... Big growth on the cards... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr. Total: ₹ 128.97 cr. #India biz.” If this happens, the film is expected to become Ajay Devgn’s biggest hit ebver, eclipsing Golmaal Returns that clocked in Rs 205 crore.

The film showed a growth of 60% on Saturday, and emerged as the second highest earner in Maharashtra after Bahubali: The Conclusion. However, the Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan face-off has not managed to enthuse audiences in the north and West Bengal.

After the film crossed Rs 100 crore, Ajay had taken to Twitter to thank his fans for supporting the film. In his post, the actor wrote, “Thanks to each and everyone for making this happen! I’m humbled & grateful for all the love, support & appreciation for #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior.”

Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, meanwhile, has dipped. As on Friday, the film made a total of Rs 26.5 crore at the box office, with Rs 75 lakh coming on the day itself. As per Box Office India, the critically acclaimed film is expected to earn about Rs 30 crore in its lifetime.