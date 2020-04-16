News updates from Hindustan Times: India approves supply of hydroxychloroquine to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:06 IST

Covid-19: India approves supply of hydroxychloroquine to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants

The Indian government has so far approved the supply of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, either as commercial sales or as grants, to 55 countries as part of the efforts to fight the global Covid-19 pandemic, people familiar with developments said on Thursday. Read more.

Covid-19: India gets 650,000 testing kits from China; looks to South Korea, France, US for more supplies

India on Thursday received 650,000 testing kits from China even as efforts were ramped up to obtain personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies from countries such as South Korea, France and Canada, people familiar with developments said. Read more.

ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday registered a money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad based on Delhi Police’s FIR seeking answers related to the religious gatherings in mid-March at the group’s six-storey headquarters in Nizamuddin Basti. Read more.

Govt directs airlines to refund tickets booked during lockdown

The Centre on Thursday issued an advisory for all domestic and foreign airline operators to issue full refund to passengers who had booked during the lockdown period up till May 3 for both domestic and international flights. Read more.

Kolkata slum emerges as a Covid-19 hotspot with six new coronavirus cases

After Dharavi in Mumbai, a densely populated slum at Belgachhia in north Kolkata is rapidly turning into a Covid-19 hotspot, with at least six people reportedly testing positive for the coronavirus infection.The administration ‘sealed’ the slum on Tuesday – putting up barricades at all entry points – besides launching a door-to-door survey on Thursday. Read more.

This video of a monkey playing with a kite has left people surprised.

With people practising self-isolation and various countries under lockdown, videos of animals taking over streets have become common on the Internet. Such videos are generously praised and evoke happiness among people. However, this recent video has left people surprised. The video shows what appears to be a monkey playing with a kite. Watch here.

Season’s Greetings review: Lillette Dubey shines in this poetic film that marks Celina Jaitly’s comeback

Actor Celina Jaitly has returned to the screen in Season’s Greetings, a film that she shot during trying circumstances -- the actor has said that she lost a child and her mother while she did the project. However, it can be safely said that she has worked through that immense pain to deliver one of her finest performances. Read more.

Glenn McGrath picks the batsmen he wishes to dismiss in his dream hat-trick

Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath was arguably the greatest seam bowler of his era - his unnerving accuracy and relenting lines and lengths caused havoc and there were few batsmen around the world who dominated him. However, over the years he was locked in great battles with batting icons and in a chat show with ESPNCricinfo, he picked the batsmen who he would want to dismiss in his dream hat-trick. Read more.

Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how

People with Covid-19 can infect others 2-3 days before symptoms appear. Contagiousness started 2-3 days before symptoms, and peaks at 0-7 days before first signs of cough or fever. 44% people get infected by people with no visible signs of illness. On average, it takes 7 days to develop symptoms after getting infected. Many infections cannot be linked to known Covid-19 cases or travel to hotspots, which indicates asymptomatic transmission. Watch here.