e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief

ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief

Jamaat chief’s lawyer has claimed that his client is under self-quarantine for 14 days.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2020 20:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Markaz’s grey building. (Photo: Mayank Austen Soofi)
The Markaz’s grey building. (Photo: Mayank Austen Soofi)
         

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday registered a money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad based on Delhi Police’s FIR seeking answers related to the religious gatherings in mid-March at the group’s six-storey headquarters in Nizamuddin Basti, which has emerged as the largest hot spot of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country.

The Delhi Police crime branch has added stringent Section 304 of the IPC to the list of laws used against Maulana Saad, booking him for “culpable homicide not amounting to murder” in connection with the coronavirus disease outbreak at the group’s headquarters in Nizamuddin.

Jamaat chief’s lawyer has claimed that his client is under self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Saad is currently under self-quarantine and will join investigation once the period of 14 days gets over,” his advocate, Tauseef Khan, told PTI last week.

tags
top news
ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Covid-19 update: Coronavirus kills more than 30,000 in US
Covid-19 update: Coronavirus kills more than 30,000 in US
Andhra offers Rs 2,000 to migrant workers to stay put in quarantine camps
Andhra offers Rs 2,000 to migrant workers to stay put in quarantine camps
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Govt invites you to build a Zoom-alternative, winner to get Rs 1 crore
Govt invites you to build a Zoom-alternative, winner to get Rs 1 crore
PM Modi tweets video of kids explaining Covid with bricks; it goes viral
PM Modi tweets video of kids explaining Covid with bricks; it goes viral
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news