ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 20:12 IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday registered a money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad based on Delhi Police’s FIR seeking answers related to the religious gatherings in mid-March at the group’s six-storey headquarters in Nizamuddin Basti, which has emerged as the largest hot spot of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country.

The Delhi Police crime branch has added stringent Section 304 of the IPC to the list of laws used against Maulana Saad, booking him for “culpable homicide not amounting to murder” in connection with the coronavirus disease outbreak at the group’s headquarters in Nizamuddin.

Jamaat chief’s lawyer has claimed that his client is under self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Saad is currently under self-quarantine and will join investigation once the period of 14 days gets over,” his advocate, Tauseef Khan, told PTI last week.